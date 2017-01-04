G-Vert Intensity Tracker Goes Way Beyond Fitbit

A lot of fitness trackers wind up in a drawer, but the G-Vert goes way beyond the typical Fitbit, delivering data to help you become a better runner, jumper and overall athlete.

This intensity tracker got our attention at CES 2017 because it's a totally different type of wearable.

Why You Should Care

The G-Vert isn't a fitness tracker. It's an intensity tracker that you wear around your waist that has its own internal measurement unit (IMU) on board. The devices measures everything from G-force and kinetic energy to jump analytics.

The most interesting data the G-Vert provides is the stress percentage you put on your body, which the company says could be used to help runners improve their stride. This tracker could also help prevent injury and strain, as users can evaluate how balanced movements are via appendage asymmetry information.

Pricing and Availability

The G-Vert will likely cost between $125 and $150, and the company says it will launch by the end of January.

Useful (and Social App)

The G-Vert delivers all this data to the Vert app in real time, and the interface was slick and intuitive during my brief hands-on time. The coolest part of the app is that you can record your jumps and share your height with others, which gives it a fun social angle.

From Pros to the Rest of Us

Vert previously debuted a professional Vert with the Miami Heat in the NBA, and it has since entered the NCAA basketball market with Auburn University. But that device focused mostly on jump height, jump count and jump load. Now the company is targeting everyday athletes.

David Gill, the performance lab director at Vert, shared that you could very well see the G-Vert in shops that cater to runners.

Outlook

While on the pricey side for an activity tracker, the G-Vert has potential. We look forward to putting this device to the test in our own workouts.