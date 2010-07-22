50 Hours: World's Longest Gaming Session

We love extended gaming sessions as much as the next guy, but we're not sure that we'd be able to give up sleep for more than two days just to set a record.
The six Dutch gamers, however, chose to forego sleep and played Red Dead Redemption non-stop on a Sony PlayStation 3 using the TwistDock docking station to keep their controllers continuously charged. Those six are owners of the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop gaming session at 50-hours long, which started July 16th at 12:55 PM Central European Time (CET), in Dixons, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
The event started as a competition to see who could last the longest, but as the competition progressed, the Dutch gamers’ solidarity grew and they decided to sit and end the competition together. The gamers made the unanimous decision to end the attempt after 50 hours for a new world record title.
"The contestants entered as rivals but left as friends," said Gaz Deaves, official adjudicator of Guinness World Records
The team of six champion gamers included brothers Edward and Maykel Leest from Boxmeer and Hengelo, Sven de Vries from Lelystad, Renzo Bos from Baarlo, Robbie van Eijkeren from Middelburg and Marcel van Waardenburg from Amsterdam.
The previous official world record for non-stop gaming was set in September 2009 by Chirantan Patnaik from India with a time of 40 hours and 20 minutes.
Now if only Guinness could monitor the sort of gaming that some players of World of Warcraft do in their private homes…
Wha... I've been playing for 72 hours? Coulda swore it was 2.
In October of 2002 a 24 year old South Korean man called Kim Kyung-jae collapsed at an internet café. He had been playing an MMORPG called Mu for 86 hours pausing only to buy cigarettes or visit the toilet. He died from a combination of exhaustion and deep vein thrombosis.
These guys have nothing on that guy...
How do I go about getting an official Guinness World Record official to come to my house?! :D
Back in the day, my brother and our school buddies used to rotated where we LAN each week... 50h really goes by VERY fast when you play some intense FPS or RTS'. I don't know if I've ever done 50h strait without a 30min nap, but we've played more than 10 days strait over the summer one year.
Its not really hard to stay awake 2-3 day when you are hyperactive 18 old, but as you getting older its harder and harder.