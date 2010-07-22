50 Hours: World's Longest Gaming Session

We love extended gaming sessions as much as the next guy, but we're not sure that we'd be able to give up sleep for more than two days just to set a record.

The six Dutch gamers, however, chose to forego sleep and played Red Dead Redemption non-stop on a Sony PlayStation 3 using the TwistDock docking station to keep their controllers continuously charged. Those six are owners of the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop gaming session at 50-hours long, which started July 16th at 12:55 PM Central European Time (CET), in Dixons, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The event started as a competition to see who could last the longest, but as the competition progressed, the Dutch gamers’ solidarity grew and they decided to sit and end the competition together. The gamers made the unanimous decision to end the attempt after 50 hours for a new world record title.

"The contestants entered as rivals but left as friends," said Gaz Deaves, official adjudicator of Guinness World Records

The team of six champion gamers included brothers Edward and Maykel Leest from Boxmeer and Hengelo, Sven de Vries from Lelystad, Renzo Bos from Baarlo, Robbie van Eijkeren from Middelburg and Marcel van Waardenburg from Amsterdam.

The previous official world record for non-stop gaming was set in September 2009 by Chirantan Patnaik from India with a time of 40 hours and 20 minutes.

Now if only Guinness could monitor the sort of gaming that some players of World of Warcraft do in their private homes…