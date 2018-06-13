Trending

Foldable Galaxy X Will Cost Over $1,800 (Report)

By

With its massive 7.3-inch foldable OLED display, the Galaxy X will reportedly make the iPhone X look cheap by comparison.

And you thought the $1,000 iPhone X was pricey. According to a new report, Samsung's first foldable phone, the Galaxy X, will cost a pretty penny when it's introduced next year.

Photo Credit: Samsung Concept

As reported by The Korea Times, the head of research at Golden Bridge Investment claims that the Galaxy X could cost as much as 2 million won without a carrier subsidy, which would come out to about $1,841 in today's U.S. dollars.

For those scoring at home, this total would not only blow away the super premium iPhone X but also the upcoming holographic and modular Red Hydrogen One Phone, which starts at $1,295 but goes up to $1,595 for the titanium version.

So why so much dough? As the Korea Times reports, the 4.5-inch device would unfold to reveal a massive 7.3-inch OLED display. And the 5.8-inch OLED panel on the iPhone X is often cited as one of the reasons that handset is so expensive. When you have two OLED screens on the same device, you can see how the costs could skyrocket.

The Galaxy X could also be positioned as a laptop replacement, depending on what other features Samsung includes.

To be fair, it looks like we are still many months away from a possible Galaxy X release, and the U.S. pricing could be quite different than what Samsung may charge overseas. But given the complexities of making a foldable phone, this price tag isn't all that far fetched.

A separate analyst at Shinhan Financial says that "parts affiliates and first-tier subcontractors will begin supplying parts to Samsung Electronics' handset division beginning in November, at the earliest, with the company assembling the phone aiming for a launch next year."

Other recent Galaxy X reports point to Samsung launching the device at CES 2019 this year and putting the device on sale sometime after that. However, this new Korea Times report indicates that this could be a soft launch, as the paper claims that Samsung will only show a prototype to U.S. and European carriers in private meetings at the event.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jsuppan 14 June 2018 00:34
    When the technology comes to fruition and by more players then just Samsung, This may very well be the death knell for iPads and tablets.
    Reply
  • Brad_53 14 June 2018 11:57
    Seems annoying to have to open it to use it. I wonder if it has a third screen on the outside so you don't have to open it for a quick use.
    Reply
  • kucingiskool 14 June 2018 12:14
    LOL.. here in south east asia.. people are used to pay far higher price for the coolest gadgetry.. like the vertu phones.. usd$5000 phones are the norm since a decade ago..

    in singapore hongkong jakarta.. people are used to expensive phones...
    Reply
  • alfoni 14 June 2018 12:16
    1800 for a phone? That more than a DJI Mavic PRO or Phantom 4 pro drone. I swear that these phones are way over priced.
    Reply