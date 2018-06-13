Foldable Galaxy X Will Cost Over $1,800 (Report)

And you thought the $1,000 iPhone X was pricey. According to a new report, Samsung's first foldable phone, the Galaxy X, will cost a pretty penny when it's introduced next year.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: Samsung Concept)

As reported by The Korea Times, the head of research at Golden Bridge Investment claims that the Galaxy X could cost as much as 2 million won without a carrier subsidy, which would come out to about $1,841 in today's U.S. dollars.

For those scoring at home, this total would not only blow away the super premium iPhone X but also the upcoming holographic and modular Red Hydrogen One Phone, which starts at $1,295 but goes up to $1,595 for the titanium version.

So why so much dough? As the Korea Times reports, the 4.5-inch device would unfold to reveal a massive 7.3-inch OLED display. And the 5.8-inch OLED panel on the iPhone X is often cited as one of the reasons that handset is so expensive. When you have two OLED screens on the same device, you can see how the costs could skyrocket.

The Galaxy X could also be positioned as a laptop replacement, depending on what other features Samsung includes.

To be fair, it looks like we are still many months away from a possible Galaxy X release, and the U.S. pricing could be quite different than what Samsung may charge overseas. But given the complexities of making a foldable phone, this price tag isn't all that far fetched.

A separate analyst at Shinhan Financial says that "parts affiliates and first-tier subcontractors will begin supplying parts to Samsung Electronics' handset division beginning in November, at the earliest, with the company assembling the phone aiming for a launch next year."

Other recent Galaxy X reports point to Samsung launching the device at CES 2019 this year and putting the device on sale sometime after that. However, this new Korea Times report indicates that this could be a soft launch, as the paper claims that Samsung will only show a prototype to U.S. and European carriers in private meetings at the event.