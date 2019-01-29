Samsung Is Updating Galaxy S9 with Android Pie Right Now

Samsung is at last rolling out Android Pie updates over the air for the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 outside of its initial test markets. However, there's a catch.





Right now in the U.S., only Xfinity Mobile models of the S9 and S9+ are receiving the OTA update, according to Droid Life. This includes One UI, which is Samsung's next-generation user interface. Versions for other carriers, as well as unlocked devices, were supposed to be part of the initial rollout in January, though it seems they'll be arriving late at this point.



This news comes roughly two weeks after fansite SamMobile reported that South Korea and India had joined Germany and the UAE in getting the update from Android Oreo to Samsung’s flavor of Pie. OneUI brings a swath of features you won't find in the stock installation of Pie, including system-wide dark mode and a layout designed to make large screens more manageable and useful.

If you have a Galaxy S9 or Note 9 and you're curious if the update might be available to you, you can check manually. Go to “Settings”, select “Software Update”, and select “Download updates manually” to find out if you can update now.

Don’t do it if you are using a Galaxy S8 and Note 8: that update will reportedly come sometime in March.