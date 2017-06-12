Trending

Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows How It Will Top S8

By

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 could have some features you won't see in the Galaxy S8 like a dual-lens rear camera.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is quickly becoming one of the smartphone market's worst-kept secrets. And new leaked schematics are giving us even more details about what Samsung could be planning for its next phone.

Credit: Slashleaks

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

The latest Note 8 rumor comes from Slashleaks, which has posted two schematic drawings purporting to show key Galaxy Note 8 details. Better yet, those details suggest Samsung has some features planned that you otherwise wouldn't find in the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+.

The first schematic looks at the back of the Galaxy Note 8, and it appears Samsung has addressed some big troubles in the Galaxy S8 design. In that drawing, Samsung looks to have moved the fingerprint sensor from the side of the rear camera to below it, making that sensor easier to access and far less likely to cause smudging of the camera lens when users try to reach for it.

MORE: Best Camera Phones

Additionally, the schematic seems to corroborate earlier rumors that have said the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Samsung handset to ship with a dual-lens rear camera, rather than the single-lens camera you'd find in the Galaxy S8 line.

While the schematic doesn't reveal other key details, like the size of the screen or the smartphone's exact design, it does reveal that Samsung is planning to bundle dual speakers in the Galaxy Note 8. One of those speakers will sit at the bottom of the device and the other on the top, creating stereo sound. It's another feature missing from the Galaxy S8.

For its part, Samsung has only said that it will release the Galaxy Note 8 sometime this year, but hasn't said what its smartphone might offer. Still, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill. Besides the camera and fingerprint sensor rumors, the new phablet may also feature a design similar to that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, including a curved screen and a virtual home button.

Last week, a report said the Galaxy Note 8 will trump its predecessors with a faster processor in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836, rather than the Snapdragon 835 the Galaxy S8 line offers.

Most reports say Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 8 in late August or early September.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Sushi_burger 12 June 2017 16:04
    If this becomes true, it will be very tempting to switch.
    Reply
  • mvfsullivan 13 June 2017 00:50
    I dont really care. I've had 3 phones with fingerprint scanners and although I used them often in the past, I just stopped ever since I got a fitness tracker and used it as a smart unlock device, which works very well (If I'm 5 feet away from the device, it will ask for a passcode). The only thing that will be my deciding factor is how slim the bezels are, and how curved the screen is. I would prefer the corners to be less curvy, and the bezels to be even thinner than the S8. I'm also hoping that the Note 7 fiasco doesn't scare Samsung away from increasing the battery capacity, although this is most likely going to be the case. Regardless, I'm very excited for the Note 8.
    Reply