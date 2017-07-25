Living with the Galaxy S8: What I Love, What I Hate



In our reviews, sometimes we get so tied up covering all the new features and updates that we may overlook what it's like to actually like to live with the device in question. So after we gave the Samsung Galaxy S8 a 9/10, an Editors' Choice award and anointed it our best phone overall, I put my money where my mouth is and bought one for myself.

It's been three months since I upgraded to Samsung's Galaxy S8, and while the phone has largely performed as expected, I've uncovered a few treats, pet peeves and revelations after spending some extended time with Samsung's latest flagship phone. Here are some of the most notable things I discovered about the Galaxy S8.

Highlights and hidden gems

Virtual home button: Simple but super effective

I didn't think much of the S8's virtual home button at first, but it's quickly become one of my favorite things about the phone. The virtual button is a great example of a technological evolution that's better than the thing it replaced in every way.

What seems like a minor upgrade is actually a huge improvement.

By getting rid of the physical button, Samsung was able to install a bigger screen without dramatically increasing the size of the phone. And unlike the traditional software home button in Android, the virtual button always works, regardless of whether you can see it or not.

The blue light filter: Sweeter dreams

Blue light filters aren't especially new; Android Nougat offers something similar with its Night Light feature, for example. But since I upgraded from a phone that was running an outdated version of Android Marshmallow, the Galaxy S8's blue light filter has made one of the biggest differences in my life.



Like a lot of people, I enjoy partaking in a bit of mobile gaming before nodding off. Now that I have a phone with a blue lighter filter, regardless of whether I'm trying to finish up a Galactic War run in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes or checking in to see which idiotic dweller got themselves killed today in Fallout Shelter, the filter makes it easier to wind down and fall asleep at night.

More sleep means less stress, and less stress makes everyone feel better. This is one feature that needs to be on every phone as soon as possible.

The Infinity Display: Living life extra wide

Even though not every app supports the S8's 18.5:9 extra-wide aspect ratio, it's something I really miss when I test out other phones that have traditional, 16:9 displays.

On a 16:9 display, there would be even bigger black bars across the top and bottom of the screen.

In portrait mode, the S8's narrower waistline makes it easier to reach across the phone, while still offering increased vertical height so I could see more content while scrolling down web pages or using apps like Reddit and Google Play Music.



Combine that aspect ratio with an OLED display that's better than anything else on the market — the LG G6 has an 18:9 aspect ratio but makes do with an LCD panel — and the S8's screen really is the feature that keeps on giving.



The Camera: Vibrant and delightfully sharp

I was really hoping that on the S8, Samsung would hop on the dual-camera trend, but it seems we'll have wait a little longer for that. (Though not much longer, if rumors about the Galaxy Note 8 and its dual rear camera pan out when that phone debuts on August 23.) That said, the S8's image quality is something that routinely impresses and has become a sort of reminder that on the road of life, it's nice to smell the flowers and take picture too.

But don't take my word for it. Here are a selection of unedited photos I've taken with the Galaxy S8. You be the judge.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Battery life: No more power-saving anxiety

Because I rely pretty heavily on my phone for both work and personal use, a premature power nap is always a bit of a worry. But in the 30 days I've had the S8, not once has the phone conked out before the end of the day. One time, when I forgot to charge my phone overnight, the S8 lasted all the way until 6:30 p.m. Throw in superfast wired charging and the convenience of wireless fill-ups, and my phone's battery isn't source of stress anymore.

Lowlights and letdowns

Mono speakers: I can't hear you now

Other companies, such as Apple and HTC, have figured out how to put stereo speakers on phones by making their earpieces pull double duty, but Samsung has not.

Those five little slots on the S8's speaker grille are all you get.

Over the past month, I've run into situations in which I need to adjust my hands or rotate the phone 180 degrees to avoid getting quiet, muffled audio. It's annoying, and it's an issue that shouldn't exist. The S8 is a flagship device from the biggest smartphone maker in the world; the phone's speakers should be better.

Bixby: Do you need some help?

Bixby, Samsung's new digital assistant, was touted not only as a rival similar to helpers from Google and Amazon, but also a whole new to control your phone. Bixby wasn't available when the S8 launched, but it’s available now. The problem is, Bixby remains very hit and miss, as I found when testing the assistant.

Bixby routinely misses words and has trouble executing commands. It’s even more frustrating once you experience how powerful Bixby can be when it gets things right. You can use natural language to say things like "Post my last photo to Instagram," and Bixby will run through all the steps except hit the Share button all by itself, turning a minute long set of steps into a single command.



You can also ask Bixby to "Show me emails from Mike," and it will search through your inbox and find everything you need, eliminating the need to open up the email app and typing a person's name in your self. Bixby has a ton of potential, but spotty voice recognition and unreliable execution mean that using it can sometimes be more trouble than it's worth.

Glass back: Zero friction

There are a couple ways to think about smartphone slipperiness. When the S8 is in my hand, I've never had a problem keeping a firm grip on the phone. But if I set this device down on my pant leg or a cushion, before you can even say, "Oops," it'll be on the floor.

The S8's glass back is beautiful, but it slides around like a penguin on ice skates.

The S8's glass design is so slick, you basically can't set the phone down on anything that isn't completely level or that doesn't have a rubberized surface. I've learned to work around this behavior, but it could be a shock for new S8 owners.

Much ado about nothing

Fingerprint sensor: The vitriol was completely overblown

When the location of the S8's rear fingerprint sensor was unveiled, many people (including me) cried foul about the placement and its proximity to the rear camera. But after owning an S8 for a month, that location has turned out to be a complete nonissue.

I'll admit when I'm wrong, the location of the S8's fingerprint sensor is just fine.

The sensor isn't any harder to reach or use than the fingerprint readers located on the backs of other phones. And, in less than a week, this became something I never needed to think about when using my S8.

Bottom line

So, after a month, do I regret spending $750 on a Galaxy S8? Heck, no. But there's always room for improvement, especially in the S8's lackluster speaker and overdue features like Bixby voice. And while the S8's camera still impresses with stunning photos every week, I still wish Samsung had included two cameras on the back instead of one.



Image credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide

