Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows How It Will Top S8

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is quickly becoming one of the smartphone market's worst-kept secrets. And new leaked schematics are giving us even more details about what Samsung could be planning for its next phone.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

The latest Note 8 rumor comes from Slashleaks, which has posted two schematic drawings purporting to show key Galaxy Note 8 details. Better yet, those details suggest Samsung has some features planned that you otherwise wouldn't find in the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+.

The first schematic looks at the back of the Galaxy Note 8, and it appears Samsung has addressed some big troubles in the Galaxy S8 design. In that drawing, Samsung looks to have moved the fingerprint sensor from the side of the rear camera to below it, making that sensor easier to access and far less likely to cause smudging of the camera lens when users try to reach for it.

MORE: Best Camera Phones

Additionally, the schematic seems to corroborate earlier rumors that have said the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Samsung handset to ship with a dual-lens rear camera, rather than the single-lens camera you'd find in the Galaxy S8 line.

While the schematic doesn't reveal other key details, like the size of the screen or the smartphone's exact design, it does reveal that Samsung is planning to bundle dual speakers in the Galaxy Note 8. One of those speakers will sit at the bottom of the device and the other on the top, creating stereo sound. It's another feature missing from the Galaxy S8.

For its part, Samsung has only said that it will release the Galaxy Note 8 sometime this year, but hasn't said what its smartphone might offer. Still, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill. Besides the camera and fingerprint sensor rumors, the new phablet may also feature a design similar to that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, including a curved screen and a virtual home button.

Last week, a report said the Galaxy Note 8 will trump its predecessors with a faster processor in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836, rather than the Snapdragon 835 the Galaxy S8 line offers.

Most reports say Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 8 in late August or early September.