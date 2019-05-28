Galaxy Fold Release Pushed Back to July (Report)

Samsung's Galaxy Fold has been in limbo since Samsung was forced delay its launch in April. Now, it might be pushed back again.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a report out of Korea on Tuesday (May 28), unidentified officials said that Samsung had hoped to get the Galaxy Fold to store shelves in June, but might be forced to push back its launch to July or even later. The company had hoped to complete its testing of the foldable phone in time for a June launch, but the report says it's taking longer than expected.

In an interview with the Yonhap News Agency, an unidentified Samsung employee said that the company is still working to finalize the launch time table and would provide a launch date within the next few weeks. Until then, Samsung is expected to continue its Galaxy Fold testing.

But we've heard this before. In fact, just a couple of weeks ago, Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said that the company would be announcing the smartphone's new release date soon. Now, it appears that plan has been pushed back.

The report, if accurate, is the latest bit of bad news for Samsung as it tries to address its Galaxy Fold problems.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold at the Galaxy S10 launch event in February and provided sample phones to reviewers. Before long, however, those reviewers reported issues with the screen flickering and not working. Some reviewers removed a protective film that they thought was packaging.

The flickering problem was apparently due to debris getting behind the Galaxy Fold's screen through a gap in the hinge. Samsung has reportedly fixed that problem by reducing the size of the gap. The company has also reportedly changed the placement of the Galaxy Fold's protective film to stop people from removing it.

But since then, Samsung has been testing the Galaxy Fold to ensure it works properly with the revamped design. And Samsung, clearly not willing to look bad again, wants to make sure everything is working right.

So, we don't know just yet when Samsung's Galaxy Fold might launch. But it looks like we'll be waiting at least another month for the $2,000 handset to hit store shelves.