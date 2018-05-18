Fortnite Solo Showdown: How to Win Up to 50,000 V-Bucks

Fresh off an exciting crossover event that brought Thanos into the world of Fortnite, developer Epic Games is rolling out another limited-time game mode. Solo Showdown is a multi-day tournament that gives Fortnite fanatics a chance to prove their mettle against the competition and walk away with some free V-Bucks (the in-game currency used to purchase skins, emotes, and other cosmetics).

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s Solo Showdown mode before you jump in.

How to Play

Just like any other Fortnite mode, this one is accessible from the game’s Lobby screen. Once you select Solo Showdown you can jump in and start playing. The rules are the same as a standard Solo match. The only difference is that everyone in the game is playing to win a prize, so the competition may be a little tougher than usual.

Solo Showdown kicked off on Thursday, May 17 and it runs until Monday, May 21 at 10 a.m. Eastern. To qualify for a prize you’ll need to play at least 50 matches in that time. You also need to be at least 16 years old, and have a Fornite account registered on May 15 or earlier.

If you meet all those qualifications you can start playing right now, but if you plan to win you should probably know a bit more about how the Solo Showdown’s scoring system actually works...

How Does Scoring Work?

The scoring system is actually pretty simple. You earn a set number of points after each match based on how long you survive. Winning the round will get your the most points, but just outlasting the competition (even by hiding in a bush the entire time) will put you near the top of the rankings.

Here’s the full point system breakdown:

● 1st place is 100 points

● 2nd place is 94 points

● 3rd place is 91 points

● 4th place is 88 points

● 5th place is 85 points

● 6th place is 80 points

● 7th place is 75 points

● 8th place is 70 points

● 9th place is 65 points

● 10th place is 60 points

● 11-15th place is 55 points

● 16-20th place is 50 points

● 21-30th place is 45 points

● 32-40th place is 40 points

● 41-50th place is 35 points

● 51-75th place is 30 points

● 76-100th place is 25 points

Once you play 50 rounds your collective score will be tallied up. Any ties will be decided based on total wins, total eliminations, and average placement (in that order). When that’s done it’s time to collect your prize.

What Are the Prizes?

Only the top 100 players will win any V-Bucks for competing in Solo Showdown, but everyone who racks up 50 matches will automatically unlock a special spray to commemorate the event.

If you do crack the top 100 here’s what you stand to win:

● 1st Place: 50,000 V-Bucks

● 2nd - 4th Place: 25,000 V-Bucks

● 5th – 50th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

● 51st – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

Remember, Fortnite typically charges $10 for 1,000 V-Bucks, and a season-long Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks. So these prizes are all pretty valuable for anyone who spends a decent amount of time playing Fortnite.

What’s Next for Fortnite?

This is the first online ranked tournament in Fortnite history, but it probably won’t be the last. Epic Games calls it a “stepping stone” to future game modes, adding that we can expect a “major announcement about competitive play” sometime next week.

Solo Showdown could be laying the groundwork for a permanent ranked mode. It could also help put the spotlight on a new class of professional Fortnite players — and maybe even serve as the foundation for a serious competitive league.

For now, Solo Showdown is just another fun distraction (and a chance to win some V-Bucks), but it just might be your ticket to Fortnite stardom.

Credit: Epic Games