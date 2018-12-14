How to Change Alexa's Name

Alexa is the name of the personal assistant that lives inside the Echo, Amazon's smart speaker, which can tell you the news and weather, play music, turn on smart home devices, order you Lyft or a pizza, and much more. But if you tire of having to say "Alexa," you can change the device's settings so that it will respond to "Amazon," "Echo," or even "Computer." Here's how to do it.

1. Open the Amazon Alexa app on your Android or iOS device.

2. Tap the three line menu button on the top left of the screen.

3. Select Settings, then Device Settings.



4. Tap on the Echo device you want to change.

5. Scroll down and tap Wake Word. Select Alexa, Amazon, Echo, or Computer, depending on your preference.



Amazon has updated Alexa so that you no longer need to say a wake word before every command. If you enable Follow-Up mode, your Echo device will keep listening for five seconds after the completion of a request. Here's how to turn on Follow-Up Mode.

