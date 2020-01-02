Best photo editing software and apps 2020

What do you do with all the photos you took with you DSLR or mirrorless camera? Rather than letting them languish on an SD card, good photo editing software will let you touch up your pictures so that they're looking their best when you share them with family and friends, or for when you want to print out your photos.



Regardless of what you want to do with your photographs, there’s a slew of photo-editing programs and apps from which to choose. To help you select the best software, we tested six popular photo-editing programs, all either free or under $100: Apple Photos, Corel PaintShop Pro, GIMP, Google Photos, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Serif Affinity Photo.

Adobe PhotoShop Elements 2020 is our top pick for its robust yet accessible editing tools. Available for PCs and Macs, it also has a gentle learning curve for novices, as well as tons of features to make the most of your photos.

However, Windows users will get even more out of Corel PaintShop Pro 2020, which has more tools and is in some ways even more accessible.

While it doesn’t offer much in the way of editing tools, Google Photos is the best at aggregating and organizing all of your photos, no matter which device they’re on. And, it’s free.

For pros or more advanced users, we recommend Affinity Photo. While it will be harder for novices to pick up, it has a great range of powerful tools.

(Image credit: Adobe)

1. Adobe PhotoShop Elements 2020

Best photo editor overall

Easy photo editing for novices

Powerful creative tools for serious photographers

A great learning platform

Improved performance

Fun and useful AI-driven automation

Works with Macs and PCs

Can't turn off Auto Creations

Masks don't limit some edits

While there aren't a huge number of changes from last year's version, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 is our pick for best consumer photo-editing program for its ease of use, fun creativity and underlying power. As before, three interfaces (Guided Edits, Quick Edits, and Expert Mode) make this program accessible for users of all experience levels.

A new subject selection tool makes it easier to create cutouts of individuals and pets, and a Smooth Skin tool is great at getting rid of wrinkles. And, of course, PS Elements 2020 works on both Macs and PCS.

Read our full Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 review.

(Image credit: Corel)

2. Corel PaintShop Pro

Best for editing novices

Great help system with integrated learning tools

Powerful features and creative tools for advanced users

Intuitive for novices

Excellent content aware cloning

Touch-screen compatible

New ability to copy/paste layer styles

Windows only

In many ways, Corel PaintShop Pro 2020 is superior to Photoshop Elements, as it's a powerful program, yet is easy for novices to grasp, and has some additional tools, such as 360-degree photo editing. It's also touch-screen compatible and has a new streamlined workspace. However, Photoshop Elements is available for both macOS and Windows PCs, while PaintShop Pro is a Windows-only program.

Read our full Corel PaintShop Pro 2020 review.

(Image credit: Affinity)

3. Affinity Photo

Best budget pro photo editor

Budget price, with no subscription fees

High-powered photo editing

RAW processing within workspace

Editing of very-high-resolution images in real time

Can read, open and edit Photoshop PSD files

Steep learning curve for novices

No 3D or internal vector tools

No custom workspace

Affinity Photo offers powerful tools, resolution-independent editing, RAW processing within the interface and most of the other features that professional photographers want and need — all for only $49.99. While its learning curve is steeper than most, you’ll be rewarded with a robust set of features, including Photoshop-like exposure controls, paintbrushes, layers and more.

Read our full Affinity Photo review.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Google Photos

Best for sharing photos

Consolidates your photo and video libraries from multiple devices

Auto-syncing among all your devices

Simple, quick sharing

Very easy to use

Minimal photo-editing tools

Imperfect face and object recognition

No user-applied keywords

Auto-generated collages and slide shows can't be edited

Google Photos is better than any other tool for organizing and consolidating all your photo libraries, no matter where they are. However, in terms of photo editing, it offers only the barest minimum, helping you quickly prepare pictures for easy sharing. In fact, it’s best used in tandem with another app that offers greater editing features, such as Adobe Photoshop Elements.

Read our full Google Photos review.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Apple Photos

Best free photo editor for Mac users

Free

Simple to use

Syncs your photo and video library through iCloud

Print projects available only via the desktop version

Available only on Apple products

Though it doesn’t have editing tools that are as robust as those for paid programs, Apple Photos is a free, fun and very easy-to-use app for accessing, organizing and sharing your photos and videos. And, Apple Photos makes it easy to sync your library across multiple Apple devices.

Read our full Apple Photos review.

(Image credit: GIMP)

6. GIMP

Best open-source photo editor

Free and open-source

Nice collection of both basic and advanced photo editing tools

Extensible via Python, Scheme and other scripting languages

Improved, more standard interface

Poor help, no real guidance

Steep learning curve

Nonintuitive workflows

This free, open-source photo editor is beloved by many for its ability to help you get under the hood and customize the program. It also has a powerful set of editing tools, but it offers almost nothing in the way of guidance, which makes it more difficult to learn than other photo-editing software.

Read our full Gimp Photo Editor review.

How we tested

We considered the following criteria when evaluating these programs:

Organizing, syncing and accessing your photo library

Photo editing versatility and depth

Ease of use

Power

Sharing options

Device and file format support

Creative freedom

Fun

Each of the programs we tested didn't try to be the end-all, be-all for everyone. Therefore, we gave the various criteria different weights in our final ratings, depending on what the program's objective was and the kind of photographer to whom it would appeal.

Photography guides

Looking for some tips to become a better photographer? Then check out our tips for taking great photos on your vacation, at weddings, of your kids, of your food, fireworks, and more.

Best photo printing services

Once you've edited your photos, you'll want to show them off to your friends and family. We've tested a number of photo printing services; here are our the best for photo books, photo cards, and photo calendars.