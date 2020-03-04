The best outdoor speakers of 2020

The best outdoor speakers make any gathering better, whether you're throwing a huge outdoor party or just having a casual cookout with the family. Outdoor speakers are big, pump out huge volume and can withstand the elements, making them more ideal for big parties than your typical wireless speaker.

Based on our testing, the best outdoor speaker right now is the Polk Atrium 4, which combines quality audio and a sturdy design for a good price. If you don't want to spend a ton, the Dual LU53 is a great budget option that pumps out quality sound for around $50.

But there are plenty of other quality choices, including outdoor speakers that blend seamlessly into your backyard to dynamic, durable Bluetooth speakers that come loaded with smart assistant features.

Here are the best outdoor speakers you can buy.

The best outdoor speakers available now

1. Polk Atrium 4

The best outdoor speaker overall

Drivers: 4.5-inch mid/woofer, 0.75-inch tweeter | Wireless: No | Output: 80 watts | Battery: None | Mounting Hardware: Included

Large, crisp soundstage

Relatively small size

Temperature and rain resistant

So-so bass

The best outdoor speakers have to withstand the elements and deliver robust bass, crisp treble and full midrange with enough power to be heard over both the wind and the chatter of a party. These Polk speakers check all the boxes, and still cost less than $100.

At 8.6 x 6.7 x 5.7 inches, the Atrium 4s are small enough so that they won't dominate your landscape and big enough to deliver full sound. With a 4.5-inch mid-woofer/tweeter and a 0.75-inch tweeter inside each speaker, the Atrium 4 aptly handled both the distorted guitars of classic rock and the thumping bass of hip-hop while producing clear vocals.

If you want more bass and have the space (and some extra cash), consider Polk's $150 Atrium 5, which come with 5-inch midrange woofer/tweeters.

2. Dual LU53

Big bass on a budget

Drivers: 5.25-inch woofer, 1-inch midrange driver, 0.8-inch tweeter | Wireless: No | Output: 60 watts | Battery: None | Mounting Hardware: Included

Big bass for size

Versatile mounting options

Weather resistant

Not as crisp as competitors

With big bass and full vocals, the Dual LU53 speakers are a steal for about $50. The 10.1 x 7.3 x 7.3-inch three-way speaker houses a large 5.25-inch woofer, a 1-inch midrange driver and a 0.8-inch tweeter. The drivers help it produce enough bass to be heard outdoors while the vocals remain prominent in the mix.



Although not as crisp or as detailed as the Atrium 4s, the Dual LU53's bigger size creates a wide soundstage that can entertain the crowd at your next barbecue. Don't mix up the LU53 with the cheaper Dual LU43 — there's a world of difference between the sound of the two models.

For a slightly more detailed sound in a more compact form, take a look at Yamaha's $75 NS-AW150. These speakers also feature Yamaha's bracket mounts on the underside that swing from top to bottom, rather than the far more common left-to-right movement.



3. Klipsch AW-650

Killer sound and size

Drivers: 6.5-inch woofer, 1-inch tweeter | Wireless: No | Output: 85 watts | Battery: None | Mounting Hardware: Included

Big, durable design

Satisfying bass and crisp treble

Expensive

Not ideal for smaller areas

If you subscribe to the "go big or go home" school of outdoor entertaining, the AW-650 speakers are some of the best outdoor speakers you can buy. These monsters of rock measure 15 x 11 x 9.5 inches and feature a 6.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter. The result is thunderous bass and crisp, full vocals that can easily overpower the ambient noise of the outdoors when you want.



The AW-650 speakers are built like a tank, with a UV-resistant ABS plastic polymer enclosure that's backed by Klipsch's lifetime warranty. And at 9 pounds each, you'll want to make sure you securely mount them if you choose to place them up high; they would also work well at floor level.

But all that power will cost you: A pair of AW-650s runs between $360 and $400 on Amazon.

4. Klipsch AWR-650-SM Outdoor Rock

Perfect for backyards

Drivers: 6.5-inch woofer, dual 0.75-inch tweeters | Wireless: No | Output: 50 watts | Battery: None | Mounting Hardware: None

Unique, natural-looking design

Great sound quality

Pricey

Work better as a pair

Give the folks at Klipsch credit: When they promise a speaker that looks like a rock and can seamlessly blend into your backyard surroundings, they really deliver. The AWR-650-SM is more than part garden decor and part undercover agent; like our premium pick, the Klipsch AW-650, it also delivers spectacular sound.



The housings of these ingeniously designed speakers are made to resemble 17-inch-high hunks of either sandstone or granite, depending on the overall aesthetic of your patio or garden. The undersides are slathered with sealant, and the wiring is thick and waterproof. But on the inside, Klipsch has packed these faux boulders with punch: Dual 0.75-inch tweeters and a 6.5-inch woofer deliver superior sound quality, with brass that pops and bass that comes in heavy and authoritative.

The biggest knock on these rocks? Price. Each one will set you back almost $300, and they really should be experienced as a pair. The 13-pound weight is not terribly heavy, but these are clunky to carry. (They are, in essence, large rocks, and need to be handled as such.) But if you're willing to go the distance for maximum outdoor sound and minimal footprints around your grounds, pony up a few extra clams for these secret speakers.

5. Sonos Move

The best outdoor smart speaker

Drivers: One downward-firing tweeter, one mid-woofer | Wireless: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Output: N/A | Battery: 10 hours | Mounting Hardware: None

Superb audio quality

Built-in Automatic TruePlay technology

Easy Wi-Fi-to-Bluetooth connection conversion

Pricey

No smart features in Bluetooth mode

Need an outdoor speaker that also doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker? The Sonos Move will fit the bill and then some. This beefy Bluetooth speaker offers Sonos' signature high-end soundscape on top of a 10-hour battery that should last through all of your backyard festivities.

On top of offering rich bass and crisp dialogue, the Sonos Move is one of the best outdoor speakers for folks who want smart features. The speaker supports both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls, and can switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi on the fly, making it ideal for just about any outdoor setting. Pair that with automatic TruePlay tuning and support for all major streaming services, and you have the ultimate outdoor portable speaker.

Read our full Sonos Move review.