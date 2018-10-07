5 Great Games and Gadgets From New York Comic-Con 2018

Despite its namesake, New York Comic Con has far more to offer than great new comics. The show also provides an exciting taste of what's next in gaming, from huge AAA releases to more niche titles inspired by comic books and anime.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

After scouring hundreds of booths (and wading through just as many Deadpool cosplayers), we've picked out the very best games and gadgets from New York Comic Con 2018 that you should keep an eye out for over the next year.

Resident Evil 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

New York Comic Con gave us our first taste of Resident Evil 2's Claire Redfield demo, which allowed us to relive the heroine's horrifying boss battle with William Birkin in the upcoming survival horror remake. Capcom's modern-day reimagining of Resident Evil 2 is as polished and fun as it is terrifying, with a new over-the-shoulder perspective and strikingly detailed (and gory) graphics that make this 1998 classic feel like a whole new game. We can't wait to get scared out of our minds all over again when Resident Evil 2 hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 25. - Mike Andronico

My Hero One’s Justice

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

It's time to go Plus Ultra!! My Hero One's Justice captures the My Hero Academia’s artstyle impressively well, especially compared to most anime games nowadays. While I did get destroyed by Bakugo, I got to jump around like nuts as Deku and put One For All to the test. I used special moves like Deku's signature finger flick, which I admittedly spammed to get my opponent away from me. I was even able to pick two assist characters, like All Might and Iida, who delivered some extra explosive attacks, but that didn't stop Bakugo's relentless Plus Ultra attack. It turns out, much like Deku, I have a lot to learn. - Rami Tabari

Izneo Comics App

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Nintendo Switch is already great for gaming on the go, but it could soon become your go-to mobile comics reader, too. The upcoming Izneo app brings a library of more than 25,000 digital comics to Nintendo's console, and includes such major series as Hellboy, Buffy and Doctor Who. The app features all of the immersive viewing options you'd expect from a mobile comics reader, and, as an added bonus, you can even beam your comics to the big screen when your Switch is docked to your TV. - Mike Andronico

Devil May Cry 5

(Image credit: Capcom)

Playing Devil May Cry 5 is like finding a great new pizza place -- it's familiar, it's fresh and it's absolutely delicious. Capcom's ultra-stylish action franchise hasn't skipped a beat in this latest sequel, as creating crazy combos with swords, guns and mechanical arms feels as good as ever (it doesn't hurt that the game is also drop-dead gorgeous). We can't wait to skillfully slay all manners of demon as Nero, Dante and their mysterious new pal when DMC5 hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 8. - Mike Andronico

Jump Force

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The ultimate anime crossover made its way to NYCC, and it is wild. Despite having a gritty 3D artstyle, Jump Force looks a lot better than I anticipated. The textures in the surroundings were heavily detailed and the HUD is relatively minimal. My epic anime trio was none other than Goku, Sasuke and Naruto, and the stage was, of course, New York. While the movement was a little clunky, the fight was nothing but a fast-pace volley of classic anime super moves and it was ridiculous. Sadly, I did get destroyed in my battle, but I was excited to see destructible environments as well as multiple areas on one stage. - Rami Tabari