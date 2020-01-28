A note on Miracast: Miracast, as a technology, has not received any substantial upgrades in the last few years. Major companies don't produce standalone Miracast devices anymore. Almost every Android phone and Windows 10 PC has Miracast technology built-in, as do major streaming devices, like the Roku players and the Amazon Fire TV. In other words: If you want the best Miracast dongle, you probably already have it.

However, the bigger issue is that there's simply not much reason to use Miracast at present. Back when the technology debuted, it was often difficult or impossible to watch your preferred streaming content on a TV, while streaming apps were plentiful on smartphones and PCs. Save for a handful of productivity users, Miracast was a stopgap solution to a temporary problem. Today, it's unbelievably easy to watch content on a television, whether it's through a smart TV, streaming player or game console.

Even if you desperately need screen mirroring from a mobile device, Miracast is one of the less intuitive ways to do it. Android devices work much better with Google Cast on Chromecast and Android TV devices, while iOS works much better with AirPlay on the Apple TV.

As we describe below, a Chromecast is your best bet for mirroring content from Android; an Apple TV is your best bet for mirroring content from iOS. This is unlikely to change anytime soon, but we will update the page again if something substantial happens. In the meantime, check out our best streaming players page to find the right device for your TV, and our Plex how-to if you'd like to set up a media server to watch your own content.



Furthermore, the Xbox One now has an official Miracast app, called Wireless Display. You can find it in the Microsoft Store, and can use your Xbox as a Miracast receiver for both Android and PC content. Amazon has also added Miracast support to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which previously lacked the capacity for screen-mirroring.

Tom's Guide has no plans to update this page in the future, unless something changes drastically about the technology. Our primary recommendation is to use a different streaming protocol; our secondary recommendations are as follows.

ORIGINAL: Whether you want to share photos with your family or watch a video-streaming service that your smart TV doesn't offer, there are many reasons to send content from your computer or mobile device to your TV. If you don't want to string cables, you can select from a variety of products and technologies that wirelessly transmit the content from your device screen to your TV screen via a small wireless receiver box or dongle.

For Android Devices

Screen Mirroring Protocol: Google Cast | Size: 2.0 x 2.0 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.4 oz

Android devices can take advantage of Google Cast: Google's proprietary screen-mirroring protocol. This broadcasts whatever's on your phone or tablet's screen onto your TV with very little lag or quality loss. While many devices offer Google Cast functionality, the cheapest and easiest is the Chromecast, which costs very little and uses your existing mobile device or computer as a remote control. Google's standard Chromecast can broadcast content at 1080p, while its more expensive Ultra variant can handle 4K media.

Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter

For Windows Devices

Screen Mirroring Protocol: Miracast | Size: 3.5 x 0.9 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 1.2 oz

Works almost perfectly with both Android and Windows devices

Trivially easy to set up and use

Fantastic audiovisual quality

Small, sleek form factor

Short, unremovable power cord

Expensive

Miracast and its cousin, WiDi, are technologies that allow Android and Windows devices to cast content to TV screens. Most Miracast receivers range from terrible to passable, but the Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter actually works the way it's supposed to. The device is a small HDMI stick with nearly perfect wireless mirroring. Whether you need to stream music, videos, photos, lightweight games or productivity apps, the Wireless Display Adapter can do so with no lag. Simply plug it in, connect your PC or Android device, and see your content on the big screen. That's all the device does, and all it needs to do.

Apple TV

For Apple Users

Screen Mirroring Protocol: AirPlay | Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.4 inches | Weight: 15.0 oz

Gorgeous, intelligent interface

Lots of great content

Smart Siri integration

Promising gaming capabilities

No 4K support

Expensive

Subpar touch controls

AirPlay is one of the oldest and most reliable screen-mirroring protocols. Using an iOS mobile device or a Mac computer with OS X, users can mirror their displays on an Apple TV. The setup and activation are essentially foolproof, and the streaming quality for music, photos and video is excellent. Apple TV is also a full-featured set-top box that runs apps for most major streaming sites and plays movies, music and podcasts directly from iTunes. In addition, the Apple TV boasts a sophisticated search thanks to its Siri voice assistant and an admirable selection of both core and casual games.

Screen mirroring vs. streaming

Most streaming devices offer some form of screen mirroring, but they're not exactly the same thing. Streaming is when a device independently transmits information to your TV directly from an online source, such as Netflix or Pandora. (This is true even of the Chromecast, which uses your phone as a controller.) Screen mirroring, on the other hand, uses your phone as a middleman. This process, as the name suggests, simply takes whatever is on your phone's screen and displays it elsewhere; no more, no less.

In other words, if you connect a Roku box to your TV and watch Netflix, Netflix is transmitting information directly to that box. If you boot up Netflix on your phone or tablet, then mirror it to your TV with a Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter, your mobile device is doing all the legwork; the Display Adapter is just a receiver.

Generally speaking, streaming works better than screen-mirroring, even if you've got the best miracast dongle out there. That's because streaming doesn't require an elaborate daisy chain of devices. Furthermore, some companies like Netflix, don't play nicely with Miracast, meaning you may need to employ cumbersome workarounds just to get content to show up on your TV.. However, streaming also has its limitations; you have access to a limited variety of apps, whereas with screen mirroring, you can see anything from your mobile device or computer right on your TV.

Finally, most streaming devices have a screen-mirroring option built in; they just vary wildly in quality. The Chromecast and Apple TV (both described in detail above) are good at both streaming and screen-mirroring. For other devices, it's best to check the manufacturer's web page, and both professional and user reviews to see how well the screen-mirroring functionality works.

Does screen mirroring really work?

Yes and no. Yes, you can mirror content from your mobile device or computer to your TV — if you have a powerful transmitter, one of the best miracast dongles and a flawless Wi-Fi network. Otherwise, you're just asking for a laggy, unreliable experience.



In my own tests, I've found that using a dedicated streaming device and a media server (via apps like Kodi, Plex and PlayOn) is a much simpler, more reliable experience than trying to grapple with Miracast or the admittedly superior Google Cast or AirPlay protocols. While screen mirroring has its place for productivity, it's just not the simplest or most straightforward way to consume most media.

The HDMI cable fallback option

If none of these products fits your particular devices or your budget, you can go the old-fashioned way and attach your mobile device or computer using a cable or cables. This may be the best option for gamers, as there is less input lag with a direct connection than over wireless. For instructions, see How to Connect a Phone, Tablet, Mac or PC to Your TV.