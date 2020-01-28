Trending

Best Miracast and screen-mirroring devices 2020

Want to get your smartphone, tablet or computer content onto a TV screen? These products wirelessly transmit video from your gadgets to the TV.

A note on Miracast: Miracast, as a technology, has not received any substantial upgrades in the last few years. Major companies don't produce standalone Miracast devices anymore. Almost every Android phone and Windows 10 PC has Miracast technology built-in, as do major streaming devices, like the Roku players and the Amazon Fire TV. In other words: If you want the best Miracast dongle, you probably already have it.

However, the bigger issue is that there's simply not much reason to use Miracast at present. Back when the technology debuted, it was often difficult or impossible to watch your preferred streaming content on a TV, while streaming apps were plentiful on smartphones and PCs. Save for a handful of productivity users, Miracast was a stopgap solution to a temporary problem. Today, it's unbelievably easy to watch content on a television, whether it's through a smart TV, streaming player or game console.

Even if you desperately need screen mirroring from a mobile device, Miracast is one of the less intuitive ways to do it. Android devices work much better with Google Cast on Chromecast and Android TV devices, while iOS works much better with AirPlay on the Apple TV.

As we describe below, a Chromecast is your best bet for mirroring content from Android; an Apple TV is your best bet for mirroring content from iOS. This is unlikely to change anytime soon, but we will update the page again if something substantial happens. In the meantime, check out our best streaming players page to find the right device for your TV, and our Plex how-to if you'd like to set up a media server to watch your own content.

Furthermore, the Xbox One now has an official Miracast app, called Wireless Display. You can find it in the Microsoft Store, and can use your Xbox as a Miracast receiver for both Android and PC content. Amazon has also added Miracast support to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which previously lacked the capacity for screen-mirroring.

Tom's Guide has no plans to update this page in the future, unless something changes drastically about the technology. Our primary recommendation is to use a different streaming protocol; our secondary recommendations are as follows.

ORIGINAL: Whether you want to share photos with your family or watch a video-streaming service that your smart TV doesn't offer, there are many reasons to send content from your computer or mobile device to your TV. If you don't want to string cables, you can select from a variety of products and technologies that wirelessly transmit the content from your device screen to your TV screen via a small wireless receiver box or dongle.

Read on to find the right receiver for the gadgets you own.

Google Chromecast

(Image credit: Google)

Google Chromecast

For Android Devices

Screen Mirroring Protocol: Google Cast | Size: 2.0 x 2.0 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.4 oz

Android devices can take advantage of Google Cast: Google's proprietary screen-mirroring protocol. This broadcasts whatever's on your phone or tablet's screen onto your TV with very little lag or quality loss. While many devices offer Google Cast functionality, the cheapest and easiest is the Chromecast, which costs very little and uses your existing mobile device or computer as a remote control. Google's standard Chromecast can broadcast content at 1080p, while its more expensive Ultra variant can handle 4K media.

MORE: How to Screen Cast to Chromecast

Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter

For Windows Devices

Screen Mirroring Protocol: Miracast | Size: 3.5 x 0.9 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 1.2 oz

Works almost perfectly with both Android and Windows devices
Trivially easy to set up and use
Fantastic audiovisual quality
Small, sleek form factor
Short, unremovable power cord
Expensive

Miracast and its cousin, WiDi, are technologies that allow Android and Windows devices to cast content to TV screens. Most Miracast receivers range from terrible to passable, but the Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter actually works the way it's supposed to. The device is a small HDMI stick with nearly perfect wireless mirroring. Whether you need to stream music, videos, photos, lightweight games or productivity apps, the Wireless Display Adapter can do so with no lag. Simply plug it in, connect your PC or Android device, and see your content on the big screen. That's all the device does, and all it needs to do.

MORE: How to Use Miracast and WiDi

Apple TV

(Image credit: Future)

Apple TV

For Apple Users

Screen Mirroring Protocol: AirPlay | Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.4 inches | Weight: 15.0 oz

Gorgeous, intelligent interface
Lots of great content
Smart Siri integration
Promising gaming capabilities
No 4K support
Expensive
Subpar touch controls

AirPlay is one of the oldest and most reliable screen-mirroring protocols. Using an iOS mobile device or a Mac computer with OS X, users can mirror their displays on an Apple TV. The setup and activation are essentially foolproof, and the streaming quality for music, photos and video is excellent. Apple TV is also a full-featured set-top box that runs apps for most major streaming sites and plays movies, music and podcasts directly from iTunes. In addition, the Apple TV boasts a sophisticated search thanks to its Siri voice assistant and an admirable selection of both core and casual games.

MORE: How to Stream Video to a TV from a Mobile Device or Computer

Screen mirroring vs. streaming

Most streaming devices offer some form of screen mirroring, but they're not exactly the same thing. Streaming is when a device independently transmits information to your TV directly from an online source, such as Netflix or Pandora. (This is true even of the Chromecast, which uses your phone as a controller.) Screen mirroring, on the other hand, uses your phone as a middleman. This process, as the name suggests, simply takes whatever is on your phone's screen and displays it elsewhere; no more, no less.

In other words, if you connect a Roku box to your TV and watch Netflix, Netflix is transmitting information directly to that box. If you boot up Netflix on your phone or tablet, then mirror it to your TV with a Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter, your mobile device is doing all the legwork; the Display Adapter is just a receiver.

Generally speaking, streaming works better than screen-mirroring, even if you've got the best miracast dongle out there. That's because streaming doesn't require an elaborate daisy chain of devices. Furthermore, some companies like Netflix, don't play nicely with Miracast, meaning you may need to employ cumbersome workarounds just to get content to show up on your TV.. However, streaming also has its limitations; you have access to a limited variety of apps, whereas with screen mirroring, you can see anything from your mobile device or computer right on your TV.

Finally, most streaming devices have a screen-mirroring option built in; they just vary wildly in quality. The Chromecast and Apple TV (both described in detail above) are good at both streaming and screen-mirroring. For other devices, it's best to check the manufacturer's web page, and both professional and user reviews to see how well the screen-mirroring functionality works.

Does screen mirroring really work?

Yes and no. Yes, you can mirror content from your mobile device or computer to your TV — if you have a powerful transmitter, one of the best miracast dongles and a flawless Wi-Fi network. Otherwise, you're just asking for a laggy, unreliable experience.

In my own tests, I've found that using a dedicated streaming device and a media server (via apps like KodiPlex and PlayOn) is a much simpler, more reliable experience than trying to grapple with Miracast or the admittedly superior Google Cast or AirPlay protocols. While screen mirroring has its place for productivity, it's just not the simplest or most straightforward way to consume most media.

If you'd like to explore traditional streaming players instead, check out our reviews.

The HDMI cable fallback option

If none of these products fits your particular devices or your budget, you can go the old-fashioned way and attach your mobile device or computer using a cable or cables. This may be the best option for gamers, as there is less input lag with a direct connection than over wireless. For instructions, see How to Connect a Phone, Tablet, Mac or PC to Your TV.

  • Oceanic16 13 April 2016 16:09
    What are your options to stream/mirror your tv to your laptop or tablet?
    Reply
  • alexofindy 15 December 2016 22:37
    You praise Chromecast for screen mirroring, but don't mention its major limitation: both the client and the receiver need to be connected to the same wifi network. This is usually easy enough at home, but can be difficult in an office, friend's home, or hotel. In these situations Miracast is the way to go for screen mirroring, since it uses wifi direct and doesn't require connecting to a wifi network. For example, most hotel rooms have TV's with free HDMI ports. With a Microsoft display adapter, or other device such as some Roku's and Amazon fire sticks which support Miracast, you plug the dongle in to the TV, and wirelessly connect your cell phone using Miracast. You can then cast anything on the cell phone's screen, as well as the audio, to the TV. Can't do this with chromecast.

    Most recent vintage Android cell phones, except for Googles's, support Miracast. It's on the settings menu, under display. Miracast is disabled on Google branded phones for mysterious reasons, but can be turned of if you're willing to root the phone.
    Reply
  • 26 January 2017 04:40
    I don't understand where this statement is coming from:

    "Generally speaking, streaming works better than screen-mirroring, as it doesn't require an elaborate daisy chain of devices."

    In the context of this article, both require the same "elaborate" setup--which is a single dongle connected to the TV. And mirroring, in my experience, works better than streaming as it doesn't require an internet connection play media--you can play media files on your phone directly on the TV.
    Reply
  • menco1 31 May 2017 22:13
    I have not yet found any screen casting "experts" explaining exactly how to cast Netflix from an Android phone to a TV using only Miracast and only mobile data. Netflix recently disabled my ability to do this, frustrating my cord-cutting ambitions. I tried Chromecast, Netgear PC2TV, the Microsoft device and something Chinese called EZcast. My phone does not support MHL so cables won't work either
    Reply
  • mikulssj 17 August 2017 19:00
    Is there a mirroring device does not require internet connection to work??? Advertisers & manufactures do not make this requirement easily to understand prior to purchasing.
    Reply
  • mamasita 22 August 2017 09:42
    I decided to use an app to stream files from my mac to tv. I've been choosing for a long time and finally stopped on ArkMS. So I got rid of different pointless and expensive adapters and HDMI cables, this app is easy to use, maintain, and configure. You can stream whatever you want - music, videos, photos, etc. Recommend. 5/5
    Reply
  • ben19701970 07 November 2017 23:54
    Try AirMyPC software:
    With AirMyPC you can mirror Windows to your Apple TV or to ChromeCast.
    Reply
  • menco1 08 November 2017 02:47
    NOT Netflix. Or Prime Video. And those are the Big Two.

    19009014 said:
    You praise Chromecast for screen mirroring, but don't mention its major limitation: both the client and the receiver need to be connected to the same wifi network. This is usually easy enough at home, but can be difficult in an office, friend's home, or hotel. In these situations Miracast is the way to go for screen mirroring, since it uses wifi direct and doesn't require connecting to a wifi network. For example, most hotel rooms have TV's with free HDMI ports. With a Microsoft display adapter, or other device such as some Roku's and Amazon fire sticks which support Miracast, you plug the dongle in to the TV, and wirelessly connect your cell phone using Miracast. You can then cast anything on the cell phone's screen, as well as the audio, to the TV. Can't do this with chromecast.

    Most recent vintage Android cell phones, except for Googles's, support Miracast. It's on the settings menu, under display. Miracast is disabled on Google branded phones for mysterious reasons, but can be turned of if you're willing to root the phone.

    Reply
  • menco1 08 November 2017 02:53
    If you want to cast Netflix or Prime via Miracast you're totally out of luck. They and your carrier are deliberately thwarting your dreams. And most carrier phones have disabled MHK, just in case you thought you might use a cable. Screen mirroring is a myth for streaming video from the Big Two (Amazon/Netflix).
    Reply
  • allmye 27 November 2017 16:34
    Not exactly menco1 .
    With AirMyPC software you can mirror Netflix or Prime to Apple TV or ChromeCast from Windows computer.
    Both Computer and AppleTV/ChromeCast should be in the same home network.
    Reply