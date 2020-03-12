The best cable TV alternatives in 2020: Live TV services that save you money

You need a cable TV alternative if you're tired of paying through the teeth for cable or satellite fees. Don't worry, they still deliver the standard live cable channels, letting you ditch your cable box without concern.

Yes, this is for the folks for whom streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Video aren't enough. Read on to find out how you can reintroduce live TV into your home without signing your life away to a hellaciously expensive cable contract that's filled with fees.

Each cable TV alternative has strengths and weaknesses. We've all got our preferences for what channels we need, and if we rely on recording content, so this guide points out gaps in each of the major services, as well as special features that help them stick out. Learn more tips for saving money with our cut the cord guide.

But some of these services are clearly better than others: offering the most choice and savings so you can curate your experience further. While we like three of these picks, but the bottom entry on our list is as much of a warning as it is anything else, as quality and price don't match up.

Even better, all of these services only work on monthly contracts, so you're not locked into a long term deal that sours your opinion of the post-cable world. Oh, and each also offers a free trial so you can spend a week or two figuring out if it's right.

Even ISPs themselves are jumping in the fray. The $14.99 live TV service Spectrum Streaming service is one such example, targeted at those on a tight budget.

The best cable TV alternatives you can buy today

(Image credit: Sling TV)

1. Sling TV

Best cable replacement service overall

Starting Price (per month): $30 | Channels (in entry-level package): 30 | DVR: $5 extra | On-Demand: Yes | Device Support: Amazon Fire, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Chromecast-enabled TVs, Computers, iOS, Roku | Simultaneous Streams: 1 ($30 per month); 3 ($30 per month); 4 ($40 per month)

Wide variety of channel packages

Available on large number of devices

Potentially inexpensive

Unwieldy interface

Limited customization

Sling TV helped start the cord-cutting trend and it's the best cable replacement service right now. Sling TV starts off cheap ($20 per month), and while the cost can balloon quickly, depending on your add-ons, this probably won't happen. That's because Sling TV offers two basic packages of channels (Orange and Blue), then lets viewers pick and choose smaller add-ons, which usually cost $5 per month.

From sports to comedy to kids' programming to foreign language channels, Sling TV has a little something for everyone. The service's DVR features are not bad, either. For more details, including lineups and pricing and more, check out our What Is Sling TV? page. Even Sling's Orange+Blue package is still more affordable than most of its competitors' base packages. Oh, and we have to give Sling TV credit for having ESPN at an affordable rate, while FuboTV is built for sports fans, costs more and doesn't include ESPN.

Read our full Sling TV review.

(Image credit: Hulu)

2. Hulu with Live TV

The best original programming

Starting Price (per month): $55 | Channels (in entry-level package): More than 60+ | DVR: Yes | On-Demand: Yes | Device Support: Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox One | Simultaneous Streams:

Attractive interface

Good channel selection

Simple DVR features

Lots of menus

Expensive extras

Hulu started life as an on-demand streaming service, but has more recently expanded into offering live TV as well. For $55 per month, you get Hulu's traditional catalog of streaming shows and movies, plus access to more than 50 live channels, from A&E to ESPN to TNT. Hulu with Live TV is particularly good at recommending new content, and its interface is one of the most colorful and navigable in the cable-replacement sphere. You'll have to deal with a ton of advertisements, though, and if you want more DVR space or simultaneous streams, you'll have to pay up to $30 extra per month.

Hulu also gets major brownie points with us for throwing in its library of originals and on demand programming. None of these other services boast exclusives on par with the High Fidelity reboot and the critically-beloved The Handmaid's Tale.

Read our full Hulu with Live TV review.

(Image credit: Future)

3. YouTube TV

Best DVR feature and access to local networks

Starting Price (per month): $50 | Channels (in entry-level package): 70 | DVR: Yes | On-Demand: Yes | Device Support: Android, Chromecast & Chromecast-enabled TVs, Computers, iOS | Simultaneous Streams: 3

Unlimited DVR

Local channels

Easy to use

Lackluster originals

No Viacom channels

Simple, easy to use and rocking a very strong selection of channels, YouTube TV remains a top cable tv alternative. Its biggest stand-out feature is its unlimited storage DVR, as its competitors put a cap on your recordings. It's also got all of the major broadcast networks, so you can get your local news and sports, as well as network sitcoms and dramas.

The only flaws in its package are the lack of Viacom channels and the fact that YouTube's own original shows aren't getting great reviews outside of the OK buzz surrounding the Karate Kid sequel-show, Cobra Kai. We also wish YouTube TV could offer HBO as an add-on, but we're guessing its parent company WarnerMedia wants that as an exclusive for its many AT&T streaming networks.

Read our full YouTube TV review.

(Image credit: AT&T TV Now)

4. AT&T TV Now

Not recommended

Starting Price (per month): $65 | Channels (in entry-level package): 54 | DVR: Yes | On-Demand: Yes | Device Support: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast & Chromecast-enabled TVs, Computers, iOS, Apple TV, | Simultaneous Streams: 3

You get HBO

500 hours of DVR included

Inconsistent video quality

Competitors do everything better

Frustratingly high prices

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) costs too much and gives too little, with a price of $65 per month for "more than 45 channels." Compared to the above options, it's a big heaping bowl of "nah." The only real reason to give it a shake would be the included HBO, HBO Family and HBO Latino channels.

Yes, HBO now has a high DVR cap, with up to 500 hours of storage, but what good is that when the service is below the quality of what you deserve. We hope to see better quality when we pick it back up soon for a re-test, but we're not optimistic. This all stacks up to a service that is not close to being one of the best choices. For more about how these services differ, check out our Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV vs. Sling vs. AT&T TV Now comparison.

Read our full AT&T TV Now review.

How to choose the best cable TV alternative for you

You can filter through these options in a couple of ways. The easiest, of course, is by price. If you want to spend less than $40 per month, you've got an easy buying decision. Sling TV — either its Orange or Blue packages — is the only option, and it costs a relatively low $30 per month. It may not offer as many channels, but everything else starts at $50, which can be frustrating when services like Netflix and Disney Plus are around to try and take $6 to $13 per month.

But if you need all of your available local broadcast channels — ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC — your choices move from Sling TV to all of its competitors. YouTube TV is the most affordable to give you all three, but its $50 per month price is only $5 less than Hulu with Live TV. Does $5 extra sound like the correct price for highly regarded exclusive programs, with Hulu Originals? Then pay that little more to get a little more (though you trade away unlimited DVR for a 50-hour cap).

How we test cable TV alternatives

To determine the best streaming services, we evaluate them by using the services across a wide range of devices, from streaming boxes and smart TVs to mobile apps. This is a great way to see which services stream smoothly and which should be ignored.

As we use these streaming services, we also rate what their interfaces look like. The best streaming services offer clean menus and make it easy to discover new things to watch. Next, we compare the channel lineups, which can vary widely as you go from one service to the other. Some streaming services also offer multiple packages, so we take that into account before arriving at our rating.

Last but not least, we consider price and value. The best streaming services can either augment cable or help you cut the cord completely. So we weigh the features that you’re getting for the money versus the competition.