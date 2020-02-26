Best Bluetooth speakers 2020: Top portable wireless speakers

The best Bluetooth speaker will let you enjoy your favorite music just about anywhere. These portable wireless speakers are ideal for jamming out wherever you like, whether you're partying by the pool or enjoying a weekend camping trip.

Based on our many hours of testing and reviewing, our current pick for the best Bluetooth speaker is the UE Megaboom 3. This speaker sounds great, is durable enough to handle the elements and offers a strong 20 hours of playtime.

The best soundbars for your home theater setup

Here are the best outdoor speakers you can buy

The best computer speakers

But there are plenty of other great Bluetooth speakers out there for different needs. The Anker Soundcore 2 is perfect for folks on a budget, while the Sonos Move is an excellent, massive outdoor speaker that has tons of smart voice control features.

To test Bluetooth speakers, we evaluate all genres of music and put any of its durability claims to the test with a quick water or drop test. We also play continuous music to test battery life, and test out any speakerphone capabilities a speaker may have.

See all of our best Bluetooth speaker picks below.



The best Bluetooth speakers right now

(Image credit: UE)

1. UE Megaboom 3

The best Bluetooth speaker overall

Size and Weight: 8.9 x 3.4-inches, 2 pounds | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Maximum Sound Level: 90db | Voice Controls: No

Big bass and full vocals

Good battery life

Can pair with older Megaboom and Boom models for stereo sound

Big and heavy for a portable

No speakerphone

Thanks to its excellent sound quality, long battery life and travel-ready ruggedness, the UE Megaboom 3 is the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now. This big, bold portable speaker pumps out rich 360-degree sound complete with crisp highs and satisfying low-end. And with an IPX7-rated design, it can survive drops, splashes and a fall into the pool without skipping a beat.

The Megaboom 3 is a bit on the bigger side, and unlike many of its competitors, it doesn't have Alexa or Google Assistant support. But if those aren't dealbreakers, the Megaboom 3's sound quality and ruggedness can't be beat for the price.

Read our full UE Megaboom 3 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Sonos Move

Sonos sound meets high-end smarts

Size and Weight: 9.4 x 6.3 x 5 inches, 6.6 pounds | Battery Life (Rated): 10 hours | Water Resistance: Yes (IP56 rated for splashes) | Voice Controls: Yes (Alexa and Google Assistant)

Superb audio quality

Built-in Automatic TruePlay technology

Easy Wi-Fi-to-Bluetooth connection conversion

Pricey

No smart features in Bluetooth mode

At long last, Sonos has delivered a Bluetooth speaker -- and it's pretty great. The Sonos Move takes the great sound and rich feature set found in the Sonos One and lets you take it on the go, with a 10-hour battery packed into a portable (albeit fairly chunky) design.

We found the Move to deliver booming, crisp sound complete with satisfying bass and clear vocals. The speaker works with all major streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music and sports Apple AirPlay 2 support, and can seamlessly switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi on the fly. Alexa and Google Assistant support allow you to do anything from check the weather to control your smart home, and the Move's Auto TruePlay automatically tunes the speaker's audio output for wherever you're listening, whether you're having a rooftop party or rocking out in your bedroom.

Read our full Sonos Move review.

(Image credit: Anker)

3. Anker Soundcore 2

The best Bluetooth speaker value

Size and Weight: 6.5 x 2.1 x 1.77 inches, 12.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 24 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Voice Controls: No

Great battery life

Waterproof

Not ideal for larger rooms

The Anker Soundcore 2 is the best Bluetooth speaker for folks on a budget. For just $40, this tiny powerhouse delivers loud, well-balanced sound within an IPX5-rated design that can survive splashes, dust and snow. The speaker lasts a whopping 24 hours, thanks to Anker's best-in-class battery technology, and the Soundcore 2's dual neodymium drivers ensure you'll get booming sound in any setting.



The Soundcore's compact design makes this speaker perfect for tossing into your bag for a quick road trip, and it comes in vibrant blue and red color schemes in addition to the standard slick black.

Read our full Anker Soundcore 2 review.



4. Amazon Echo (2nd Gen)

The perfect speaker for a smart home

Size and Weight: 5.9 x 3.5 inches, 29 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): N/A | Water Resistance: No | Voice Controls: Yes (Alexa)

Less expensive than original

Attractive

Changeable covers

Extensive Alexa voice assistant

Sound quality only on a par with original Echo

If you're looking for a good-sounding Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a virtual assistant, the Amazon Echo is still at the top of its class. The second-generation Echo sports an attractive fabric-covered design, which you can swap out with various skins to find a look that suits your home. But the real calling card here is Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant that can do everything from check the weather for you to read your emails, all with just a quick voice command.

The Echo isn't too shabby for music, either, delivering solid bass and strong overall volume. Considering how many services and devices Alexa can interact with, this is the speaker to get if smart gadgets litter your home.

Read our full Amazon Echo (2nd gen) review.

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

5. UE Wonderboom 2

Huge sound in a tiny package

Size and Weight: 4 inches x 3.7 inches, 0.9 pounds | Battery Life (Rated): 13 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Voice Controls: No

Full bass for a small speaker

Waterproof and dustproof

No app

No visual battery life indicator

The UE Wonderboom 2 is proof that great things can come in small packages. This tiny $100 speaker delivers huge sound within a small 4-inch cylinder, complete with big bass and crisp vocals. It can survive being dunked in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes and is dust resistant, making it perfect for your next trip to the pool or beach.

Other key features include an impressive 13-hour battery life and the ability to pair two Wonderbooms together for immersive stereo sound. If you need an especially small speaker and don't want to spend more than $100, the Wonderboom 2 is hard to beat.

Read our full UE Wonderboom 2 review.

6. V-Moda Remix

A Bluetooth speaker for the luxury crowd

Size and Weight: 8.1 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches, 1.9 pounds | Battery Life (Rated): 10 hours | Water Resistance: No | Voice Controls: No

Loud, balanced audio with booming bass

Stunning design

Lots of customization options

Daisy-chain multiple speakers

A bit expensive

No multiroom solution

If you want a premium speaker that looks as good as it sounds, the V-Moda Remix is the best Bluetooth speaker for you. This drool-worthy showpiece speaker can be customized to your heart's content. The base, $300 model looks slick in aluminum or vegan leather. Meanwhile, people with bottomless budgets and a penchant for style can opt for steel or platinum finishes (the later of which will run you well over $300,000). Most importantly, the Remix sounds great, offering tons of bass as well as a built-in headphone amp for enhancing your favorite set of cans. The Remix's 10-hour battery life certainly makes this speaker worthy of longer jam sessions, and its trusty speakerphone allows for crisp calls.

Read our full V-Moda Remix review.

7. JBL Link 20

Great sound meets Google Assistant

Size and Weight: 8.3 x 3.7 inches, 33.5 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 10 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Voice Controls: Yes (Google Assistant)

Powered by Google Assistant

Portable and rugged

Well-balanced overall sound

Can't make calls

Smart Bluetooth speakers are becoming a dime a dozen, but the JBL Link 20 manages to stand out from the pack by being one of the few to offer Google Assistant. That means you can enjoy all of Google Home's smart features, such as being able to get dinner suggestions or traffic info, but you don't have to be tethered to your living room.

The Link 20 is also simply a great premium speaker, with balanced audio and 10 hours of battery life. Add in a rugged, IPX7-rated design built to endure a dunk in the pool, and you've got one of the top speakers out there in the $200 range.

Read our full JBL Link 20 review.

(Image credit: JBL)

8. JBL Clip 2

A truly portable speaker

Size and Weight: 5.5 x 3.7 x 1.7 inches, 6.5 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 8 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Voice Controls: No

Very good sound for a small speaker

Improved battery life

Waterproof

Not very loud

No app

The JBL Clip 2 is about as portable as a Bluetooth speaker can get, rocking a tiny, circular design that you can clip to your shorts or backpack as you hit the road or trail in style. The puck-size Clip 2 comes in a myriad of colorful designs, all of which can withstand plenty of splashes and spills, thanks to the speaker's IPX7 rating.

The Clip 2 offers great sound quality given its size and price, delivering solid treble and satisfying bass for your expeditions. It'll last 8 hours on the road, and it packs a dependable speakerphone for making calls.

Read our full JBL Clip 2 review.