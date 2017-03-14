How to Connect Your Amazon Echo to a Bluetooth Speaker

You no longer have to be locked in to the sound that comes out of your Amazon Echo or Echo Dot. That's because you can connect Bluetooth speakers to the smart home devices to listen to streaming music from a greater distance away from Alexa.

Unless you already have Bluetooth speaker that you want to try to connect, check Amazon's website for speakers that are compatible with Echo devices before you buy one.



For now, Echo devices can only connect with one Bluetooth speaker at a time, but we're hope that would change. Who wouldn't want the option to stream music throughout their home?

How to connect your Echo to a single Bluetooth speaker

1. Make sure your Echo and Bluetooth speaker are at least three feet apart.

2. Disconnect any Bluetooth devices from your Echo. It can only handle a connection to one Bluetooth device at a time.

3. Put your speaker in pairing mode.

4. Open your Alexa app and select Settings.



5. Select the Echo device that you want to pair with your Bluetooth speaker.

6. Under Bluetooth, select Pair a New Device. Your Echo will start pairing mode.

7. In pairing mode, your Echo will discover your Bluetooth speaker and list it as an available device.



8. Select your speaker, and your Alexa voice assistant will tell you when the connection is complete.

If you run into any trouble, make sure your Bluetooth device is fully charged, and that devices that cause interference aren't in the way. In addition to other Bluetooth devices, baby monitors, and even your microwave can cause interference, according to Amazon.

