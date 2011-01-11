Trending

CDMA iPhone 4 for Verizon to Launch Next Month

By

It’s been years in the making but this morning at an event in New York City, Verizon finally confirmed it: The iPhone is coming to Verizon.

It’s something that iPhone owners have been lusting after for quite some time. Every dropped call, every unsent text, it all underscored their desire for to leave AT&T for greener pastures. Well, today, Verizon’s Lowell McAdam made their dreams come true. Speaking at an event in New York this morning, McAdam confirmed that the company would be offering the iPhone 4 next month.

"Today we're partnering with a giant of the industry, and that's Apple," McAdam told reports at the Lincoln Center "Late in 2010 we started offering the iPad. Today, we are extremely gratified to announce that the iPhone 4 will be available early next month."

"We're incredibly pleased to give Verizon's customers the choice we've been waiting for,” said Apple’s Tim Cook. “We've designed an iPhone 4 which connects to the CDMA network -- and it has all the features that you'd expect."

The iPhone 4 will hit presale for qualifying Verizon Wireless customers (no word on how one qualifies but we'll let you know as soon as we do) on February 3 and will hit general availability on February 10.

"We are pleased to introduce millions of wireless users to the industry leading iPhone 4 on the nation's most reliable network," said Lowell McAdam said in an official statement to the press. "This is an important step for the industry as two great companies join forces to give wireless customers one of the most important technological additions to the mobile landscape this century."

"Verizon Wireless customers have told us they can't wait to get their hands on iPhone 4, and we think they are going to love it," said Tim Cook, Apple's chief operating officer. "We have enormous respect for the company Verizon has built and the loyalty they have earned from their customers."

In case you were wondering about pricing, the iPhone 4 will cost $199.99 (16GB) or $299.99 (32GB) on a new two year customer agreement. According to a Q&A at the Lincoln Center event, the CDMA iPhone 4 will not be exclusive to Verizon, but it is a multi-year deal. Looks like Sprint customers might eventually get the device, as well.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • djtronika 11 January 2011 22:42
    i'm waiting for iphone 5 without case limitations thank you very much. (very happy iphone 4 user but really, i wouldn't buy it AGAIN just for another carrier)
    Reply
  • ansar 11 January 2011 22:42
    Hmm, wonder what happened to AT&T's exclusive rights? Didn't they renew it recently?
    Reply
  • Tedders 11 January 2011 22:54
    ansarHmm, wonder what happened to AT&T's exclusive rights? Didn't they renew it recently?I think there was a lot of talk about it and rumors but nothing was ever officially released.
    Reply
  • brennon7 11 January 2011 23:04
    No 4g, two year contract with $350 early termination fee....I think I'll pass.
    Reply
  • kingssman 11 January 2011 23:04
    When the Iphone came out, I would be the first in line to pick it up, unfortunately it was on the AT&T network which i wasn't fond of compared to the great quality i get with my verizon. Dissapointed, i waited..
    Then android came out. I was skeptical at first, but I craved a smartphone (other than blackberry). So i got my HTC Incredible. After using the android for a year, and loving. I don't think i'll be dropping it for an iphone.

    After the android, the iphone's "magic" appeal, just seems to be less and less. Mostly because of its widget UI, google integration (facebook/twitter) that makes the iphone look like your staring at the apps menu all day.

    Sorry apple, too late. Maybe for those who haven't picked up an android yet.
    Reply
  • g00fysmiley 12 January 2011 00:19
    good news for mac people i suppoe
    Reply
  • 12 January 2011 00:29
    Just out of curiosity, for the person who wants 1080 video on their iphone. will you really notice the difference of 1080 and 720 on such a small screen?
    Reply
  • pharge 12 January 2011 00:31
    djtronikai'm waiting for iphone 5 without case limitations thank you very much. (very happy iphone 4 user but really, i wouldn't buy it AGAIN just for another carrier)
    According to Gizmodo, the test unit they (or the website they are working with) had did not appear to have the death grip problem.

    Just like they siad, it is just one unit in one location. We will only for sure that have Apple solved the death grip problem on the new V iphone or not. But anyway, this is a good sign that they have found a way to fix it.
    Reply
  • Ragnar-Kon 12 January 2011 01:30
    JrrFotoJust out of curiosity, for the person who wants 1080 video on their iphone. will you really notice the difference of 1080 and 720 on such a small screen?I was thinking the exact same thing. I can barely notice a difference between 720 on 1080 on my 26" TV screen.

    I wonder if this means that T-Mobile will contract with Apple to get the GSM version, and if Sprint tries to grab the CDMA version. I would imagine that the T-Mobile contract would happen fairly easily, since T-Mobile is an iPhone carrier in Europe.
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 12 January 2011 01:40
    So people on Verizon will be more than half a cycle late on their iPhones. Ouch.
    Reply