Verizon Selling World's First 4G LTE Camera on Thursday

This new camera from Samsung is more like a smartphone with point-and-shoot camera hardware, featuring a 16MP lens, 21x optical zoom and 4G LTE connectivity.

Verizon Wireless said on Tuesday that starting December 13, the company will offer the world's first 4G LTE camera, the Samsung Galaxy Camera. Packed with Google's Android 4.1 "Jelly Bean" OS, owners will be able to shoot, edit and share high quality images and video wherever there's a Verizon 4G LTE connection.

"Social media enthusiasts will be able to connect to their accounts through their camera and upload pictures and videos of outings, concerts and parties as they happen," said Verizon's Albert Aydin. "Shutterbugs and bloggers who post images on their sites will be able to upload photos over 4G LTE instead of waiting to use their computers at home."

Featuring a 4.8-inch HD Super Clear LCD touch screen, the new Android-based Samsung Galaxy Camera sports a 16MP lens, 21x optical zoom lens and optical image stabilization for clearer pictures even while moving. It will also have full access to Google Play so that users can download and install Android apps like Instagram.

According to the list of specs, the new camera has the hardware of a high-end Android phone, only with a huge lens mounted on the back. The camera's SoC of choice is a quad-core Samsung Exynos 4412 clocked at 1.4 GHz which features a Mali-400MP GPU. Other camera specs include 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot supporting up to 64 GB of extra storage.

If that isn't enough to make this camera more phone-like than any other on the market, it also has an accelerometer, a gyro, a compass, GPS and Corning Gorilla Glass 2 protecting the touchscreen. Connectivity includes 802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band wireless (meaning both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz), Wi-Fi hotspot support, and Bluetooth v4.0. The only thing this camera can't do, it seems, is actually place a call.

The Galaxy Camera will be available for $549.99 on Thursday and offered in two colors, Cobalt Black, exclusive to Verizon Wireless, and White. Users will be able to add the Samsung Galaxy Camera to their Share Everything account for the promotional price of $5 per month, the company said.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • innocent bystander 12 December 2012 17:11
    $549 buys you an entry level DSLR... just sayin',

    IB
  • digiex 12 December 2012 17:59
    Sue them now Apple...
  • hate machine 12 December 2012 21:32
    A new FORD YOU SAY! WHERE DO I SIGN UP!!!!
  • halcyon 12 December 2012 21:33
    At first it really surprised me that there'd be a enough of a market for this to justify the costs of developing a product like this. If you're in the market for a P-n-S camera maybe but $550 may buy a better camera elsewhere. To me it'd have been more useful if the good camera was somehow separable from the phone...some kind of camera dock that works with the existing GS3 seems more appropriate. I must be confused as usual.
  • burmese_dude 12 December 2012 22:14
    Looks like a product set up to fail big time with intro price and monthly price killing interest.
  • freggo 13 December 2012 01:28
    At $550 I'd rather get an SLR and a cheap phone.
  • halcyon 13 December 2012 01:47
    freggoAt $550 I'd rather get an SLR and a cheap phone.Some folks are moving away from SLRs just because they're overkill and comparatively unweildy (meaning your less likely to have it during that spur-of-the moment need). I have an old Sony a700 that I like but I don't wanna carry it every a nice point-and-shoot would go.
  • sliem 13 December 2012 04:35
    Too expensive.
  • maddy143ded 13 December 2012 12:03
    this camera is actually not that expensive,
    It will create its own Market , just like Note did.
    because sometimes "Just as good as" digital camera is not enough..

    and to those detractors who say its expensive,,
    I am pretty sure they would have paid $1000 if it had a bitten fruit logo on it somewhere..
    Talk about innovation?
  • halcyon 13 December 2012 18:19
    maddy143dedthis camera is actually not that expensive, It will create its own Market , just like Note did.because sometimes "Just as good as" digital camera is not enough..and to those detractors who say its expensive,, I am pretty sure they would have paid $1000 if it had a bitten fruit logo on it somewhere..Talk about innovation?It seems like a real niche product. It'll be interesting to read the reports on how well this does.
