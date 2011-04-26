Trending

Apple Testing iPhone on T-Mobile USA (Photos)

By

Already available on AT&T and Verizon, it seems the Apple iPhone could soon be making its way to T-Mobile.

When the iPhone launched four years ago, in June of 2007, it was exclusive to AT&T. That exclusivity was supposed to last for five years, but it ended earlier this year when Verizon announced that the iPhone 4 was arriving on Big Red’s network. However, it seems Verizon’s run as ‘the other iPhone provider’ may be short-lived as pictures surfaced over the weekend to suggest the Apple smartphone could soon be headed to T-Mobile.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • house70 26 April 2011 06:56
    I wonder what the 3G bands of ATT will look like after they integrate T-mobile's network. That means either they'll keep all the 3g bands, pretty much adding the AWS 1700 to their line-up, or they will eliminate the AWS altogether and just expand the current 3G. Either way, the phones with AWS radios will be limited to current T-mob coverage, which does not make much sense... If you have a 3G phone with ATT they need to provide same 3G coverage regardless of the radio inside.
    Wait and see, I guess..
    Reply
  • memadmax 26 April 2011 07:02
    Why the proto?
    Change of SIM would work right?
    They should know how to "jailbreak" their own phone right?
    Reply
  • house70 26 April 2011 07:33
    memadmaxWhy the proto?Change of SIM would work right?They should know how to "jailbreak" their own phone right?Is a proto, means not yet in production.
    no jailbreak needed, the phone is factory-unlocked. and no need for third-party apps. They're just testing the radio.
    Reply
  • sabrex 26 April 2011 08:14
    house70Is a proto, means not yet in production. no jailbreak needed, the phone is factory-unlocked. and no need for third-party apps. They're just testing the radio.
    A change of SIM does not work because T-Mobile runs on AWS1700, and AT&T doesn't. It's the same reason Canadian Wind and Mobilicity customers cannot currently use the iPhone on their respective networks whereas Rogers, Bell, and Telus customers can since they use the standard UMTS/HSPA network that most of the rest of the world, including AT&T, uses. I may be mistaken, but I believe that if Apple wanted to, they could use the current 1X/EVDO iPhone 4 used by Verizon for Sprint as well without modification.
    Reply
  • saxplayingcompnerd 26 April 2011 11:59
    toms, every article has spam for comments GET RID OF THE SPAMMERS BEFORE YOU LOSE YouR READERS

    FYI everyone, the report spam comments box has no word limit.
    Reply
  • TheKurrgan 26 April 2011 12:35
    This is probably not really a good move on Apples part.. Seeing as how the smartest thing for AT&T to do when they acquire tmobile is to combine their coverage, and in essence buying the spectrum.. so a Quad band radio for 850/1700/1900/2100 HSPA in an iPhone 4 GSM would make since, as it would be a single production unit for ALL GSM carriers at that point.. but this would make too much sense
    Reply
  • nebun 26 April 2011 14:45
    AT&T or T-Mobile is the same network...just wait untill AT&T take over T-Mobile, they will destroy that company and it's customers, lol.....Verizon all the way
    Reply
  • house70 26 April 2011 17:50
    sabrexA change of SIM does not work because T-Mobile runs on AWS1700, and AT&T doesn't. It's the same reason Canadian Wind and Mobilicity customers cannot currently use the iPhone on their respective networks whereas Rogers, Bell, and Telus customers can since they use the standard UMTS/HSPA network that most of the rest of the world, including AT&T, uses. I may be mistaken, but I believe that if Apple wanted to, they could use the current 1X/EVDO iPhone 4 used by Verizon for Sprint as well without modification.you quoted the wrong comment, dude... lol
    Reply
  • feeddagoat 26 April 2011 19:33
    Didn't at&t buyout t-mobile US?
    Reply
  • toastninja17 27 April 2011 00:15
    Well I mean, Sprint sucks so..
    Reply