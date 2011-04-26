Apple Testing iPhone on T-Mobile USA (Photos)

When the iPhone launched four years ago, in June of 2007, it was exclusive to AT&T. That exclusivity was supposed to last for five years, but it ended earlier this year when Verizon announced that the iPhone 4 was arriving on Big Red’s network. However, it seems Verizon’s run as ‘the other iPhone provider’ may be short-lived as pictures surfaced over the weekend to suggest the Apple smartphone could soon be headed to T-Mobile.
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Wait and see, I guess..
Change of SIM would work right?
They should know how to "jailbreak" their own phone right?
no jailbreak needed, the phone is factory-unlocked. and no need for third-party apps. They're just testing the radio.
A change of SIM does not work because T-Mobile runs on AWS1700, and AT&T doesn't. It's the same reason Canadian Wind and Mobilicity customers cannot currently use the iPhone on their respective networks whereas Rogers, Bell, and Telus customers can since they use the standard UMTS/HSPA network that most of the rest of the world, including AT&T, uses. I may be mistaken, but I believe that if Apple wanted to, they could use the current 1X/EVDO iPhone 4 used by Verizon for Sprint as well without modification.
FYI everyone, the report spam comments box has no word limit.