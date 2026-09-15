Warning: Here are all the iPhone 18 Pro shipping delays at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and more
Some models may not arrive till November
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to hit stores on September 18. However, there's a chance you may have to wait longer for your phone to arrive. Despite the price increases, iPhone 18 Pro delays are starting to stack up and some phones won't ship till November.
It's not uncommon to see iPhone delays during the preorder period, but things are a little different this year as Apple didn't announce an iPhone 18. Additionally, some Apple fans may be waiting for iPhone Duo preorders, which won't start till October 16.
To help you decide which phone to get, we've checked stock of all new iPhones at major US retailers and carriers. Whether you're interested in the base iPhone 18 Pro or looking to buy the top-of-the-line iPhone 18 Pro Max, here are the iPhone 18 Pro delays you can expect on every model. Make sure to check our iPhone 18 Pro preorder deals roundup for the best discounts.
Quick Links
- T-Mobile: free w/ new line + unlimited
- Verizon: free w/ new line + trade-in on eligible myPlan
- AT&T: up to $1,200 off w/ new line or trade
- Apple Store: up to $885 off w/ trade-in @ Apple
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is experiencing some delays on its iPhone 18 Pro preorders. The base model is shipping on time, but upgraded models such as the 1TB model may not arrive till November 4. The Magenta network is also seeing some iPhone 18 Pro Max delays especially with the base iPhone 18 Pro Max models.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|
iPhone 18 Pro
|
iPhone 18 Pro Max
|
Preorder deal
|
256GB
|
Burgundy: Sept 18
|
Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 6
|
512GB
|
Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 6
|
Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 6
|
1TB
|
Burgundy: Oct 31-Nov 4
|
Burgundy: Oct 21-Nov 4
|
2TB
|
Burgundy: Sept 18
|
Burgundy: Sept 18
Verizon
If you recently preordered via Verizon, there's a good chance your iPhone may not arrive on time. The carrier is listing ship dates of September 18 through October 6 for almost every iPhone 18 Pro model. That doesn't necessarily mean your phone will arrive late, but the fact that Verizon is padding its shipping dates means the carrier is seeing a lot of preorder demand.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|
iPhone 18 Pro
|
iPhone 18 Pro Max
|
Preorder deal
|
256GB
|
Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6
|
Burgundy: Sept 21-Oct 9
|
512GB
|
Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6
|
Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6
|
1TB
|
Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6
|
Burgundy: Sept 21-Oct 9
|
2TB
|
Burgundy: Sept 28-Oct 16
|
Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6
AT&T
AT&T is undergoing some iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max delays. The only phone that will ship on time appears to be the iPhone 18 Pro base model. Otherwise, every phone appears to have some sort of delay. The silver lining is that the delays are all from September 23 through September 30.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|
iPhone 18 Pro
|
iPhone 18 Pro Max
|
Preorder deal
|
256GB
|
Burgundy: Sept 18
|
Burgundy: Sept 30
|
512GB
|
Burgundy: Sept 23
|
Burgundy: Sept 23
|
1TB
|
Burgundy: Sept 23
|
Burgundy: Sept 30
|
2TB
|
Burgundy: Sept 23
|
Burgundy: Sept 23
Apple
The Apple Store is seeing the biggest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max delays. Virtually every phone is shipping late with estimated times that run from September 30 through October 14. Unfortunately, if you want to buy an iPhone 18 Pro Max from Apple, your phone won't arrive till October. Every iPhone 18 Pro Max model is undergoing delays with estimated ship times ranging from October 7 through October 14.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|
iPhone 18 Pro
|
iPhone 18 Pro Max
|
Preorder deal
|
256GB
|
Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 7
|
Burgundy: Oct 7-Oct 14
|
512GB
|
Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 7
|
Burgundy: Oct 7-Oct 14
|
1TB
|
Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 7
|
Burgundy: Oct 7-Oct 14
|
2TB
|
Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 7
|
Burgundy: Oct 7-Oct 14
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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