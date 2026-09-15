The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to hit stores on September 18. However, there's a chance you may have to wait longer for your phone to arrive. Despite the price increases, iPhone 18 Pro delays are starting to stack up and some phones won't ship till November.

It's not uncommon to see iPhone delays during the preorder period, but things are a little different this year as Apple didn't announce an iPhone 18. Additionally, some Apple fans may be waiting for iPhone Duo preorders, which won't start till October 16.

To help you decide which phone to get, we've checked stock of all new iPhones at major US retailers and carriers. Whether you're interested in the base iPhone 18 Pro or looking to buy the top-of-the-line iPhone 18 Pro Max, here are the iPhone 18 Pro delays you can expect on every model. Make sure to check our iPhone 18 Pro preorder deals roundup for the best discounts.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is experiencing some delays on its iPhone 18 Pro preorders. The base model is shipping on time, but upgraded models such as the 1TB model may not arrive till November 4. The Magenta network is also seeing some iPhone 18 Pro Max delays especially with the base iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally T-Mobile Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Preorder deal free w/ new line + unlimited up to $1,200 off w/ new line + unlimited 256GB Burgundy: Sept 18

Glacier: Sept 18

Silver: Sept 18

Black: Sept 18 Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 6

Glacier: Sept 30-Oct 6

Silver: Sept 30-Oct 6

Black: Sept 18 512GB Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 6

Glacier: Sept 18

Silver: Sept 18

Black: Sept 18 Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 6

Glacier: Sept 18

Silver: Sept 18

Black: Sept 18 1TB Burgundy: Oct 31-Nov 4

Glacier: Sept 18

Silver: Sept 30-Oct 6

Black: Sept 18 Burgundy: Oct 21-Nov 4

Glacier: Sept 18

Silver: Sept 18

Black: Sept 18 2TB Burgundy: Sept 18

Glacier: Sept 18

Silver: Sept 18

Black: Sept 18 Burgundy: Sept 18

Glacier: Sept 18

Silver: Sept 18

Black: Sept 18

Verizon

If you recently preordered via Verizon, there's a good chance your iPhone may not arrive on time. The carrier is listing ship dates of September 18 through October 6 for almost every iPhone 18 Pro model. That doesn't necessarily mean your phone will arrive late, but the fact that Verizon is padding its shipping dates means the carrier is seeing a lot of preorder demand.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Verizon Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Preorder deal up to $1,200 off w/ new line + trade up to $1,200 off w/ new line + unlimited 256GB Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6

Glacier: Sept 18-Oct 6

Silver: Sept 18-Oct 6

Black: Sept 18-Oct 6 Burgundy: Sept 21-Oct 9

Glacier: Sept 18-Oct 6

Silver: Sept 21-Oct 9

Black: Sept 18-Oct 6 512GB Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6

Glacier: Sept 18-Oct 6

Silver: Sept 18-Oct 6

Black: Sept 18-Oct 6 Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6

Glacier: Sept 18-Oct 6

Silver: Sept 18-Oct 6

Black: Sept 18-Oct 6 1TB Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6

Glacier: Sept 18-Oct 6

Silver: Sept 18-Oct 6

Black: Sept 18-Oct 6 Burgundy: Sept 21-Oct 9

Glacier: Sept 18-Oct 6

Silver: Sept 18-Oct 6

Black: Sept 21-Oct 9 2TB Burgundy: Sept 28-Oct 16

Glacier: Sept 28-Oct 16

Silver: Sept 18-Oct 6

Black: Sept 18-Oct 6 Burgundy: Sept 18-Oct 6

Glacier: Sept 18-Oct 6

Silver: Sept 18-Oct 6

Black: Sept 18-Oct 6

AT&T

AT&T is undergoing some iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max delays. The only phone that will ship on time appears to be the iPhone 18 Pro base model. Otherwise, every phone appears to have some sort of delay. The silver lining is that the delays are all from September 23 through September 30.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AT&T Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Preorder deal up to $1,200 off w/ new line + trade up to $1,200 off w/ new line + unlimited 256GB Burgundy: Sept 18

Glacier: Sept 18

Silver: Sept 18

Black: Sept 18 Burgundy: Sept 30

Glacier: Sept 23

Silver: Sept 23

Black: Sept 23 512GB Burgundy: Sept 23

Glacier: Sept 23

Silver: Sept 23

Black: Sept 23 Burgundy: Sept 23

Glacier: Sept 23

Silver: Sept 18

Black: Sept 18 1TB Burgundy: Sept 23

Glacier: Sept 23

Silver: Sept 23

Black: Sept 23 Burgundy: Sept 30

Glacier: Sept 23

Silver: Sept 23

Black: Sept 30 2TB Burgundy: Sept 23

Glacier: Sept 23

Silver: Sept 23

Black: Sept 23 Burgundy: Sept 23

Glacier: Sept 23

Silver: Sept 23

Black: Sept 23

Apple

The Apple Store is seeing the biggest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max delays. Virtually every phone is shipping late with estimated times that run from September 30 through October 14. Unfortunately, if you want to buy an iPhone 18 Pro Max from Apple, your phone won't arrive till October. Every iPhone 18 Pro Max model is undergoing delays with estimated ship times ranging from October 7 through October 14.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Apple Store Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Preorder deal from $1,199 from $1,299 256GB Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 7

Glacier: Sept 30-Oct 7

Silver: Sept 30-Oct 7

Black: Sept 30-Oct 7 Burgundy: Oct 7-Oct 14

Glacier: Oct 7-Oct 14

Silver: Oct 7-Oct 14

Black: Oct 7-Oct 14 512GB Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 7

Glacier: Sept 30-Oct 7

Silver: Sept 30-Oct 7

Black: Sept 30-Oct 7 Burgundy: Oct 7-Oct 14

Glacier: Oct 7-Oct 14

Silver: Oct 7-Oct 14

Black: Oct 7-Oct 14 1TB Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 7

Glacier: Sept 30-Oct 7

Silver: Sept 30-Oct 7

Black: Sept 30-Oct 7 Burgundy: Oct 7-Oct 14

Glacier: Oct 7-Oct 14

Silver: Oct 7-Oct 14

Black: Oct 7-Oct 14 2TB Burgundy: Sept 30-Oct 7

Glacier: Sept 30-Oct 7

Silver: Sept 30-Oct 7

Black: Sept 30-Oct 7 Burgundy: Oct 7-Oct 14

Glacier: Oct 7-Oct 14

Silver: Oct 7-Oct 14

Black: Oct 7-Oct 14