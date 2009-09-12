Trending

T-Mobile 3G Will Do 21 Mbps in 2010

T-Mobile plans to set HSPA+ in place by 2010, offering peak speeds of 21 Mbps.

In an "eat this AT&T" statement from T-Mobile USA, the company has revealed that HSPA+ will be ready to roll out on its 3G network next year. The company made this revelation during the Mobilize event in San Francisco, and also added that its users are currently sending 600 messages per user per month on average. In fact, T-Mobile subscribers update their status on social networks a couple of times as week.

However, with Motorola's first Android handset coming on board, the company is looking to handle the data loads as quickly as possible. T-Mobile USA's chief technical officer Cole Broadman said at the conference that Android users are very active, with users downloading an average of 40 applications each. Because Motorola's new Android phone has a larger storage capacity than T-Mobile's first Android offering, the numbers and data usage will likely skyrocket.

According to Electronista, T-Mobile plans to update its 3G network to HSPA 7.2 by the end of the year for starters, followed by the HSPA+ upgrade by 2010. By upgrading the network to HSPA 7.2, subscribers could achieve "theoretical" peak speeds of up to 7.2 Mbps, and a whopping 21 Mbps peak speeds on HSPA+.

Yesterday AT&T said that 90-percent of its 3G network will offer only HSPA 7.2 by the end of 2011, however the company plans to begin migrating over to 4G in that same timeframe.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dreamphantom_1977 12 September 2009 05:42
    Thats twice my pc isp speed. Crazy. I'd be happy with a quarter of that. How much is all this gonna cost the consumer? I'd rather have unlimited data. Hi-def video doesn't even require those speeds. What exactly are these people doing on these phones?
    Reply
  • bustapr 12 September 2009 05:42
    HOLY CAMOLIE BATMAN!!!
    DID YOU HERE THAT!!!
    Reply
  • ssalim 12 September 2009 05:47
    Holy Testicle Tuesday!
    Reply
  • Major7up 12 September 2009 06:43
    But will their general service still suck?
    Reply
  • xtc28 12 September 2009 07:16
    El_capitan you are probably right!!!!!! BUT at the moment I am going to say WOW!!!!!!!!!!! THIS I MUST SEE TO BELIEVE!
    Reply
  • liemfukliang 12 September 2009 07:57
    I guest in US or other country we can sue ISP if the internet speed is to difference than theoritical speed. In Indonesia we can't :(. That why the Indonesia Internet speed is just 0,005 mbps in HSDPA with the cost of about 6 MCD BIG MAC / month unlimited. I hope Indonesia will do the same as T-Mobile soon (hopefully this is not a kind of Mission Impossible
    Reply
  • war2k9 12 September 2009 10:02
    T-Mobile works better than ATT in san francisco.
    Reply
  • thejerk 12 September 2009 11:00
    and in chicago
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 12 September 2009 12:05
    I am still waiting to see what Verizons next gen network will bring. From what I hear its supposed to offer the over the air equivalent of their FiOS speeds internet.
    Reply
  • Caffeinecarl 12 September 2009 13:25
    and Detroit
    Reply