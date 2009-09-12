T-Mobile 3G Will Do 21 Mbps in 2010

In an "eat this AT&T" statement from T-Mobile USA, the company has revealed that HSPA+ will be ready to roll out on its 3G network next year. The company made this revelation during the Mobilize event in San Francisco, and also added that its users are currently sending 600 messages per user per month on average. In fact, T-Mobile subscribers update their status on social networks a couple of times as week.



However, with Motorola's first Android handset coming on board, the company is looking to handle the data loads as quickly as possible. T-Mobile USA's chief technical officer Cole Broadman said at the conference that Android users are very active, with users downloading an average of 40 applications each. Because Motorola's new Android phone has a larger storage capacity than T-Mobile's first Android offering, the numbers and data usage will likely skyrocket.



According to Electronista, T-Mobile plans to update its 3G network to HSPA 7.2 by the end of the year for starters, followed by the HSPA+ upgrade by 2010. By upgrading the network to HSPA 7.2, subscribers could achieve "theoretical" peak speeds of up to 7.2 Mbps, and a whopping 21 Mbps peak speeds on HSPA+.



Yesterday AT&T said that 90-percent of its 3G network will offer only HSPA 7.2 by the end of 2011, however the company plans to begin migrating over to 4G in that same timeframe.