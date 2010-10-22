Trending

Sex.com FINALLY Sells; Goes for $13,000,000

By

Sex.com has been up for grabs for a while. The auction was supposed to take place earlier this year but didn't. Now the domain has officially been sold, and if you had any doubt about the age-old adage 'sex sells,' this should clear things right up.

Owner Gary Kremen sold sex.com to Escom in 2006 for $12 million. Unfortunately, Escom couldn't figure out how to make the domain profitable (really?) and had to declare bankruptcy. DOM Partners, a New Jersey lender, was supposed to auction the domain on March 18 at New York law firm Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf but postponed it. Around the same time PETA asked DOM Partners to donate the domain to them so they could use it to educate web users about the benefits of "veggie Viagra."

DOM never responded to PETA's request. In fact, we had heard very little about sex.com between March and now. Reuters reports that papers filed Monday indicate that the auction is over and done with and sex.com has officially been sold. The winning bidder, offering $13 million, is listed as Clover Holdings Ltd.

Clover Holdings has not spoken about what it plans to do with the web address. The bankruptcy court overseeing Escom LLC's affairs has not yet approved the deal. The BBC reports that the court will make that decision on October 27.

Source: Reuters, BBC

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaysbob 22 October 2010 07:20
    something sex related I'd imagine
    Reply
  • eyefinity 22 October 2010 07:23
    jaysbobsomething sex related I'd imagine
    You think?
    Reply
  • 22 October 2010 07:24
    sexy
    Reply
  • mathiasschnell 22 October 2010 07:28
    I think many people across The Internet would be disappointed if the domain doesn't become a new porn site.
    Reply
  • christop 22 October 2010 07:38
    damn!!! he got paid....
    Reply
  • 22 October 2010 07:42
    It will be a "sex education" site for curious visitors to learn the basics of sex.
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 22 October 2010 07:52
    I wish i can go back to 1994 man i would be a rich SOB right now from the internet.
    Reply
  • jdog2pt0 22 October 2010 08:15
    What is with all these damn spam bots? Seriously. I don't ever remember it being this bad in the past.
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 22 October 2010 08:37
    jdog2pt0What is with all these damn spam bots? Seriously. I don't ever remember it being this bad in the past.
    Me either. Just be glad you're not the one trying to keep the comments clean. BACK, you fiends! We'll find no answers at your discount shopping site!!
    Reply
  • cj_online 22 October 2010 08:39
    what about sex.ca ?
    Reply