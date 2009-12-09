Trending

Mobile Devices with Multi-Core Processors by 2013

In 2013, most mobile devices will feature multi-core processors, claims a study.

From a hardware standpoint, where will mobile devices be three years from now? According to market research firm In-Stat, 2013 will be the year a vast majority of MIDs, netbooks, smartphones, and other mobile devices will feature processors with more than two cores. In-Stat predicts that the entire multi-core invasion will begin next year, in 2010, with smartphones and netbooks initially joining the multi-core collective.

However, in 2011, MIDs and UMPCs will receive the multi-core treatment, followed by CE devices somewhere between 2012 and 2013. In-Stat said that by 2013, almost 88-percent of the processors sold into the mobile market segment will be multi-core processors. The company also said that the ARM architecture will see a higher growth rate over the more common x86 architecture.

"Integration of graphics/multimedia acceleration is a key trend as well," said Jim McGregor, In-Stat analyst. "While multi-core dominates in the high performance mobile computing segments, integration of graphics/multimedia acceleration favors the smartphone, MID/UMPC and mobile entertainment device segment."

Entitled Mobile Processor Review, In-Stat's research is available for all to download and enjoy for a whopping $3,495 USD. While the collected data may be informative, we can't help but think that kind of money could be better used on a smoking hot gaming PC with a 3D HD display. Still, it's cool so see a glimpse into the future.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • neodude007 10 December 2009 03:29
    Make batteries that last 5 times longer and you can do whatever you want to my smartphone. Battery 1st, CPU power later imo.... unless they are sooo efficient they don't use moar power.
    Reply
  • mlopinto2k1 10 December 2009 03:30
    Hmmm...
    Reply
  • 10 December 2009 03:33
    doesnt the zune use that multicore nvidia processor?
    Reply
  • Honis 10 December 2009 03:41
    The company also said that the ARM architecture will see a higher growth rate over the more common x86 architecture.
    That's a "duh" point to make. The x86 architecture is only in netbooks and devices that aren't considered a "mobile device". ARM already "dominates" x86 in this market!

    I like the prediction of multiple cores. We can only hope they double battery life before they actually make it to market.
    Reply
  • False_Dmitry_II 10 December 2009 03:42
    tgoods44doesnt the zune use that multicore nvidia processor?
    It uses the tegra but that's like calling any graphics card multi-core.

    Reply
  • Shadow703793 10 December 2009 03:48
    The thing is, will programmers use the extra Cores? If the availability of multithreaded apps in x86-64 CPUs then I'm assuming we won't get many multithreaded apps for ARM.....
    Reply
  • Mulder19 10 December 2009 04:27
    Shadow703793The thing is, will programmers use the extra Cores? If the availability of multithreaded apps in x86-64 CPUs then I'm assuming we won't get many multithreaded apps for ARM.....
    Well, I imagine it is more for multi-tasking than multi-threading. Cell-phone apps don't require more than a single core, but for playing music, surfing and texting it could be beneficial.
    Reply
  • dark_lord69 10 December 2009 04:45
    Not really surprised by this...
    Reply
  • 10 December 2009 09:46
    If MS is continuing to push heavier OSes, then yes.
    If we're allowed to have a DX10, SSD trim compatible Win98 40bit version, then perhaps a single core will do just fine!
    Reply
  • imrul 10 December 2009 10:10
    i wish it was earlier...
    Reply