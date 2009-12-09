From a hardware standpoint, where will mobile devices be three years from now? According to market research firm In-Stat, 2013 will be the year a vast majority of MIDs, netbooks, smartphones, and other mobile devices will feature processors with more than two cores. In-Stat predicts that the entire multi-core invasion will begin next year, in 2010, with smartphones and netbooks initially joining the multi-core collective.
However, in 2011, MIDs and UMPCs will receive the multi-core treatment, followed by CE devices somewhere between 2012 and 2013. In-Stat said that by 2013, almost 88-percent of the processors sold into the mobile market segment will be multi-core processors. The company also said that the ARM architecture will see a higher growth rate over the more common x86 architecture.
"Integration of graphics/multimedia acceleration is a key trend as well," said Jim McGregor, In-Stat analyst. "While multi-core dominates in the high performance mobile computing segments, integration of graphics/multimedia acceleration favors the smartphone, MID/UMPC and mobile entertainment device segment."
Entitled Mobile Processor Review, In-Stat's research is available for all to download and enjoy for a whopping $3,495 USD. While the collected data may be informative, we can't help but think that kind of money could be better used on a smoking hot gaming PC with a 3D HD display. Still, it's cool so see a glimpse into the future.
Mobile Devices with Multi-Core Processors by 2013
I like the prediction of multiple cores. We can only hope they double battery life before they actually make it to market.
It uses the tegra but that's like calling any graphics card multi-core.
Well, I imagine it is more for multi-tasking than multi-threading. Cell-phone apps don't require more than a single core, but for playing music, surfing and texting it could be beneficial.
If we're allowed to have a DX10, SSD trim compatible Win98 40bit version, then perhaps a single core will do just fine!