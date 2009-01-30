Trending

Charter Unleashes 60 Mbps Broadband

Everyone likes a fat pipe, and Charter Communications plans to provide said pipe by offering customers the fastest residential broadband service on the market today: 60Mbps!

Although not as fast as the blazing 160 Mbps internet connection speeds predicted for 2009 (according to Comcast), a 60 Mbps connection is still better than anything available today in the U.S. And what better way to complement that fast, smoking rig than with a fast, smoking broadband internet connection than with Charter Communications' High-Speed Internet Ultra60?

“Not only are we delivering the fastest speed today, but our infrastructure has the capacity to support even higher speeds as demand and usage grow,” said Ted Schremp, Charter’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Charter’s ability to provide increasingly greater bandwidth is critical to our customers’ use and enjoyment of the Internet and delivers greater value. It also highlights our growing superiority over DSL service.”

Currently Charter is testing the Ultra60 service in the St. Louis metropolitan area, with additional markets to follow. The company also stated that it will boost Charter High-Speed Internet Max from 16 Mbps to 20 Mbps at no additional cost.

“Speed and reliability are what consumers value most, and we offer the fastest and most reliable speed,” said Marwan Fawaz, Charter’s CTO. “In addition to select Ultra60 deployments, we’re increasing our 16 Mbps service to 20 Mbps nationwide so our customers can take greater advantage of rapidly growing interactive applications available on the Internet and to help telecommuting workers become even more productive.”

Charter said it is using DOCSIS 3.0 (Data Over Cable Server Interface Specification), the industry's next-generation modem technology that combines multiple channels together to allow higher connection speeds... basically squeezing more bits into the same pipeline. According to an article over on Multichannel, the new technology will help cable operators "defensively" in areas where Verizon offers FiOS and let them play offense where DSL is the rival.

Apparently, Charter's Ultra60 service will cost subscribers a whopping $139.99 per month, or for an extra $10 discount per month, customers can subscribe to the Ultra60 bundle that includes the broadband connection along with TV or phone service. However, given the state of the economy and current consumer spending habits, it will be interesting to see if Charter - or any other super-fast broadband service provider like Verizon and Comcast - can even sell the service.

Charter also said that it will not impose a bandwidth-usage cap on any high-speed broadband service, so that might actually be a huge selling point for heavy downloaders.

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 30 January 2009 18:28
    ....WHAT!!!...$140.00!!...thats BS!!...here in South Africa we pay that for 4mbps...yes, no typo...thats FOUR!!...
  • 30 January 2009 19:18
    I am glad that other companies are starting to offer faster internet, I have had a 50Mbps/50Mbps connection for over 1 year now and I currently have the problem of not being able to find servers that cannot upload to me fast enough. Hate to be mean but for this service I only pay $40 per month. Regularly paying $60 but signed up at a great time. Best thing it is Fiber and they might change it in a year or so to 100Mbps without changing the cost don't know.
  • GrahamZA 30 January 2009 19:21
    On what LuCiUs said, here in SA we get ripped off BIG TIME! I'm looking at getting an uncapped 4mb account but it will cost +-$200 for an almost-premium account. Oh and did I mention our average ADSL CAP is 3gb?!
  • Pei-chen 30 January 2009 19:36
    curnel_DAnd here I am stuck with a max 1mb/s with frontier communications. And I seriously mean stuck. They monopolize the area completely, cutting out any possibilities of ATnT providing data connections on their lines, and then charge customers 70 dollars for their fastest connection speeds, which are a whopping 1 meg down, 256k up.Hey, living on the frontier used to mean no law or shower. LOL.

    I am paying RCN $45 a month for 7Mb/800Kb in New York City. Talk about being overcharged.
  • 30 January 2009 20:06
    10 Mb/s for ~12$ including cable tv, fixed phone line + mobile 3G service and cheap prices on calls too.
    I guess we are lucky here in Romania
  • Grims 30 January 2009 20:42
    soldier37Your only as fast at downloading something as your source is not your speed. It certainly helps but, as in downloading movies and such your limited to the source's speed your getting it from.

    True, but how nice it would be to have multiple downloads going and then hop into a game with no fear of hitting your cap.

    Or a 5MB a second torrent download?

    Or depending what the upload is (all that is important to me) run your own web/media/proxy server.
  • nekatreven 30 January 2009 20:46
    Romania10 Mb/s for ~12$ including cable tv, fixed phone line + mobile 3G service and cheap prices on calls too.I guess we are lucky here in Romania
    Oh wow you have no idea. Well, assuming you mean $12usd that is. I'm in Texas,US, and all of that here would be over $150usd even before taxes!
  • TheCapulet 30 January 2009 21:10
    America is extremely backwards in terms of internet speeds. Not as bad as south africa by the sounds of it... But overall, America blows. And it's less because of technology, and more because of politicians focusing more on limiting certain technologies while completely neglecting the most important ones.

    Same situation where third world countries have extremely hard time getting food support from other countries because of their government.

    America has some extreme difficulties in getting fast, reliable, and fairly priced, because the government couldnt care less. They're more worried about keeping our bleeding out corrupt banks and decrepit automakers from dying. But that's what happens when you're government is controled by 60-70 year olds. They'd rather bitch about 4 channel broadcast TV then the mountains of other stupid shit that continues to get worse and worse.
  • 30 January 2009 21:28
    I have to say that I used to envy US people 4-5 years ago. The best locations used to have +1Mbps while I was struggling on dialup or best case 32kbps cable.
    Now, for $20 a month, we have 50 Mbit (yes, constant download speeds of 5.7 MB/s), unmetered trafic. For 8 bucks more we have cable, landline + 3G phone with unlimited call time in the network, amazingly cheap rates in other networks + 0.07 USD/minute on ANY landline in the world and 0.15 USD on ANY mobile number in the world.

    Can anyone beat that?
  • Tindytim 30 January 2009 21:31
    They mention a bundle with other services? I have the 10mbps service with them with their Charter Bundle, wonder how much it would cost in the bundled price.
