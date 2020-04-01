Best family movies on Netflix in April 2020

If you're looking for the best family movies on Netflix while everyone is staying at home these days, we've got you.

Even though Disney Plus is slowly taking many movies away, the Netflix Children and Family Movies section still offers many great films that can be enjoyed by kids and parents alike.

They aren't always easy to find, which many parents and family members out there can attest to, after hours of scanning the rows of bright and shiny posters, looking for quality. So, we've put together a master list of the best family movies on Netflix, to help you schedule some quality TV time with films everyone can enjoy.

We consider ratings from both Common Sense Media and Rotten Tomatoes, but neither is exactly the end-all be-all. The movie I keep going back to is Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the rare Marvel movie that has strong odds of staying on Netflix.

Still looking? Consider our best Netflix series list for something to binge after the kids nod off. And be sure to research the best Netflix VPNs if you're on a family vacation and want to keep them entertained with their favorite shows.

The best family movies on Netflix today

Incredibles 2

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

The Incredibles was such an instant classic that many were worried that even an OK sequel would tarnish its legacy. Fortunately, this sequel packs enough pizzazz and heart to sit side-by-side with its predecessor. Vibrating with a wonderful jazzy soundtrack and inventive visuals, The Incredibles 2 is a joy to watch. Story-wise, everybody's favorite super-powered family is back, and dealing with the immediate aftermath of the original film: a society that wants to ban their abilities. Scenes featuring Bob (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) dealing with the uber-powered Jack Jack steal the show, and function as fantastic centerpieces. And until Disney Plus takes it away 2020, Incredibles 2 is definitely one of the best family movies on Netflix.

93% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

Mary Poppins Returns

(Image credit: Jay Maidment)

Even though nobody was clamoring for a new Mary Poppins, Emily Blunt whirled into Mary Poppins Returns, and managed to make it a winner. Returns looks to improve on the original by offering an actual villain and some tumult, but it's still for the younger set, with plenty of positivity, as well as catchy songs (we're guessing co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for Hamilton, chipped in on those).

79% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 6 and up.

Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution

(Image credit: Netflix)

A CGI remake of the original Pokemon film, Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution is both familiar but new. It focuses on what happens when the iconic Pokemon trainer Ash (and his fellow trainers) discover the massively powerful Mewtwo, a psychic Pokemon who is a massive threat. While it's not high art, it's still a decent choice for family movie night if and when your kid just got into the Pokemon world. Especially since the original is not on Netflix. Mewtwo will also teach kids about when you shouldn't judge others.

44% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

Hook

(Image credit: Alamy)

Hook will bring you back, straight back to the whimsical and imaginative dreams of your childhood. The 1991 film by Steven Spielberg is a modern-day take on the classic tale of Peter Pan. It’s anchored by an outsized performance from the late Robin Williams, who plays an older Peter. Now a workaholic lawyer, Peter has forgotten about his past. But when Peter’s children are kidnapped by his nemesis Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman), Peter must remember how to “bangarang.” He has the help of Tinker Bell (Julia Roberts) and the scrappy, tough Lost Boys. Together, they work to restore Peter’s imagination and take on the pirates to save his kids. Hook has action, adventure, camaraderie and a ton of heart, making it one of the best family films on Netflix.

27% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

The rest of the comic book movie canon can stand aside, as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the most stylish superhero film ever. Visually inventive at a level that most films can only aim for, Spider-Verse shows what happens when you bring a comic to life and have fun with it (unlike Ang Lee's Hulk). Fortunately, Spider-Verse is grounded with a great story revolving around young Miles Morales, who finds his world invaded by Spider-Men from different realities.

97% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 9 and up.

Space Jam

(Image credit: Alamy)

Long ago, the NBA's biggest stars and Warner Bros. Animation's most important toons had to band together to take down an alien force … in an intergalactic game of hoops. Kids will enjoy Bugs and Daffy and the rest — and wonder why we've seen so little of Lola Bunny since this film came out — and chuckle at how weird the aliens are. Meanwhile, parents will enjoy the likes of Bill Murray and Wayne Knight. Plus, Charles Barkley is in there, stealing scenes from everyone under the sun.

43% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 7 and up.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix rebooted the Nicktoon classic Invader Zim with this 71-minute film that's practially made for younger parents with younger kids. Just like the classic show, Florpus offers a wild manic energy with some jokes that kids won't get and parents will chuckle at. Reviews point to the film's amazing eye candy and endearing energy levels, and small nods to other classic animated shows. If your kids love this film, maybe it's time to dig up the original series or get them started on Adventure Time.

100% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Netflix)

This inspiring film — set in a small farming village in Malawi — will pull audiences in with the presence of lead actor (and director) Chiwetel Ejiofor. The award-winning actor doesn't take up too much of the film, though, giving proper time to lead Maxwell Simba, who plays a 13-year-old boy named William. While William's story may read like a middle-school assignment, his education is taken away before he conceives a windmill-power generator to solve his town's problems, it's the kind of motivational story that science-obsessed kids might love.

85% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 12 and up.

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling

(Image credit: Netflix)

For slightly older kids and parents on the younger end, Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling is both proudly progressive and delightfully nostalgic. Not only does the series match the original Nicktoon's vibe, but its approach to identity and transgender roles should be inspiring to other family programming looking to take the leap. And at only 45 minutes, this special won't take a huge bite out of your night.

91% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up.

Ralph Breaks The Internet

(Image credit: Disney)

The mischievous, sentient video game characters Wreck-It Ralph and his buddy Vanellope von Schweetz are back, and trying to figure out how to support each other. Even if you wish Ralph Breaks The Internet's jokes stuck to the gaming world (which might be old hat for kids, but novel for parents) you'll still enjoy its underlying story of how friends can betray each other and learn to forgive.

88% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is back in the armor that brought him to this Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this sequel's even more fun than its predecessor. Rated PG-13, it's got that mild super-hero violence that's probably acceptable to most kids in their pre-teen and teenage years, but the film's rooted in another hilarious performance from Rudd, who takes on some surprising characters during the film. Also, Ant-Man and the Wasp has a lot more fun with the shrinking and super-sizing tricks that Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) brings to the film.

88% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 12 and up.

Mary and The Witch's Flower

(Image credit: Studio Ponoc)

If you're looking for a new twist on solid tropes, check out Mary and The Witch's Flower from Academy Award nominee Hiromasa Yonebayashi, whose credits include Studio Ghibli masterpieces Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and Ponyo. This animated film centers around a young girl named Mary who finds herself surrounded by the utterly fantastic: a magic flower that grants magical powers, a broomstick that she flies above the clouds, and the magic university of Endor College (no, there aren't any Ewoks). Features voice acting by Kate Winslet and Jim Broadbent.

86% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

White Fang

(Image credit: Netflix)

Inspired by Jack London's novel, White Fang will capture the imaginations of those who love pets and nature. Tracing the story of a wolfdog's life, as he moves between three masters, this wonderful animated movie comes to us from France, where it was originally titled Croc-Blanc. Voice acting work comes from beloved names such as Parks and Recreation stars Rashida Jones and Nick Offerman, as well as Paul Giamatti.

88% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up.

Next Gen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Parents looking for a futuristic animated film for their middle-school-aged (and up) kids that successfully manages to be appropriate and entertaining should check out Netflix's Next Gen. Featuring voice acting from John Krasinski (The Office) and Charlene Yi (Paper Heart), who play an AI and a young girl, respectively, who unite to stop a baddie. Next Gen is a sci-fi adventure movie that keeps its action scenes kid-friendly with laser blasts and explosions, while staying away from the more grizzly stuff.

60% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

(Image credit: Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm)

While it's not for the younger set, Parents should feel comfortable with showing their kids the origin story of Han Solo, everyone's favorite curmudgeon pilot. Alden Ehrenreich does well in the titular role, but the film thrives thanks to performances by Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover. Kids, though, will love the friendship that holds Han and Chewbacca together. So, if you're a Star Wars household, and your kids are old enough for it, Solo: A Star Wars Story is definitely one of the best family movies on Netflix.

70% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up.

Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You!

(Image credit: OLM)

Parents who loved the Pokemon games and anime can use this film (which breaks from conventions) to introduce it to their kids. If you can believe it, Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You! is the 20th Pokemon movie in the series, which is so storied and complicated that the franchise began to run itself into the ground of predictability. This chapter, though, thrives by breaking the rules. Sure, some fans were incensed by the decision to have Pikachu speak any words that aren't their own name, but that's one of a handful of choices that - in the end - made the movie better. Younger viewers will hopefully not be so attached to the Pokemon franchise that they'll feel betrayed by the absence of Brock and Misty.

43% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 7 and up.

Pee-wee's Big Holiday

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Netflix)

Parents of a certain age, who would be eager to introduce their kids to Pee-wee Herman and his manic energy, will have fun streaming Pee-wee's Big Holiday. It may not provide as many laughs per minute as previous capers, reviews noted it offers a sweetness that will delight existing fans and kids who can handle some surreal humor.

80% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 11 and up.

The Little Prince

(Image credit: Orange Studios)

Netflix's exclusive adaptation of The Little Prince is as sincere, heartfelt, and visually striking as the beloved Antoine de Saint-Exupery book that inspired it. Mark Osborne directed the film, in which a young girl (Mackenzie Foy) strikes up a friendship with an old pilot (Jeff Bridges). The pilot spins an extraordinary yarn about a friend from his past: a Little Prince (Riley Osborne) from another planet. Read the book together beforehand, if you can.

93% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up.

The Adventures of Tintin

(Image credit: Weta)

In terms of degree of difficulty, adapting Belgian cartoonist Hergé's Tintin books was up there with Watchmen. Fortunately, Steven Spielberg took the reins for this one, which thrives thanks to a beautiful motion capture aesthetic that harkens back to the original source material. It doesn't hurt, though, that the cast of voice actors includes the likes of Daniel Craig, Simon Pegg and Andy Serkis.

73% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 9 and up.

Disney's The Princess and the Frog

(Image credit: Disney)

In the 1910's in New Orleans, a young girl named Tiana dreamed of one thing and one thing only: owning her own restaurant. She encounters a lot of road blocks on her path to that dream, including a prince who is turned into a frog — and even getting turned into a frog herself. Praised for its animation style reviving the old-school hand-drawn Disney aesthetic and breaking a color barrier for Disney princesses, The Princess and the Frog is a great family film for parents looking for some quality wholesome goodness.

85% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 6 and up.

Monster House

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Imageworks)

How do you make a kid-friendly CGI monster movie that parents will actually enjoy and find the humor in? Well, you start with a good foundation, as Monster House's script is co-written by the excellent Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty, Community). Then, you throw in a murder's row of voice actors — Steve Buscemi, Nick Cannon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Catherine O'Hara, Kathleen Turner and Fred Willard — so you can play "name that voice." Lastly, great visual effects, which critics praised Monster House for, thanks to tricks that will actually terrify.

75% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up.

Miracle

(Image credit: Alamy)

Young hockey nuts (or at least parents who regularly buy NHL tickets) will be enjoy streaming this sports drama about the US men's hockey team during the 1980 Winter Olympics. Starring Kurt Russell (as the coach who pushed the team to success), Miracle got praise for rising above the land of cliches that many expected it would trod in.

80% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

National Treasure

(Image credit: Disney)

Nicholas Cage's zany ouvre isn't perfect for all families, but National Treasure finds a sweet spot for parents and kids alike. Where else can you watch a quest to find the stolen Declaration of Independence? If your kids are too young to know what that document is, tell them it's got a treasure map on the back. Cage is supported by a star-studded cast including Harvey Keitel, Jon Voight, Diane Kruger and Sean Bean. And since Cage is playing a historian, think of this film as a new, and less gory version of an Indiana Jones movie.

46% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 9 and up.

Spy Kids

(Image credit: AF archive/Alamy)

Adventurous and electric, funny and inventive, Spy Kids is a great example that kids action movies can be fun for all. That's no surprise, though, when you realize that it's written, directed and co-produced by acclaimed filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Yes, the man behind such mature films as From Dusk Till Dawn and Once Upon a Time in Mexico managed to make one of the best family movies, and he did it with a star-studded cast including Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alan Cumming, Teri Hatcher, Cheech Marin, Danny Trejo, Robert Patrick, Tony Shalhoub and George Clooney.

93% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 7 and up.

Tarzan

(Image credit: Disney)

Even if today's kids aren't aware of the name Tarzan, they'll take to this movie as if he was already a part of modern lore. Not only does Phil Collins' soundtrack make this film both fun and touching, but the lively hand-drawn animation give these characters a sense of humanity lost in modern CGI characters that live in the 'uncanny valley.'

88% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 6 and up.

The Rugrats Movie

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Super-young audiences and their 90's-kid parents will have fun watching Tommy Pickles dealing with sharing his parents with a new, younger, sibling. Of course, this all starts when the maniacal Angelica convinces Tommy that his parents will literally forget about him once their new bundle of joy arrives. The zaniness occurs, though, when Tommy tries to return baby Dil (get it, because they're the Pickles family) to the hospital. Also a fun way for expecting parents to show their only child there's nothing to worry about.

59% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 4 and up.

