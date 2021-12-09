If you are looking for a preassembled, slim treadmill to slide under your desk, the Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad is one of the quietest options out there.

As many of us have adjusted to working from home, we've all been finding new ways to stay healthy and accomplish our daily fitness goals, but for many, the new ways of working have meant more time sat down behind a desk. One way to make these eight hours healthier is a walking treadmill.

Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad Specifications Size: 58.1L x 25W x 5.4H in

Weight: 66.3 lb

Max user weight: 220 lb

Top speed: 0.3 - 4 MPH

Incline: No

Screen Size: 2.8L x 1.8W in

Remote control: Yes

Wheels: Yes

Deck size: 51L x 17.5W

The Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad is a walking treadmill that comes fully assembled and slides neatly underneath most desks. It can be moved around the house fairly easily, and can be slid underneath a bed or in a closet for storage. But how does it compare to some of the other best walking treadmills? Read on to see our full Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad review.

Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad review: Price and availability

At $499, the Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad is one of the least expensive walking treadmill options you will find. It's doesn’t give you workout programs like, for example, the GoPlus 1 HP Walking Treadmill and it doesn't go above four miles per hour, but if you're looking for a treadmill to walk and work on, it's definitely a good deal.

You also don’t need a subscription or monthly membership to use the treadmill, and it’s good to go right out of the box. It's available on the Sunny Health and Fitness site, as well as retailers like Amazon.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad review: Design and set-up

The Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad has a speed range between 0.3 mph and 4.0 mph. In my years of treadmill testing, it's pretty rare to see a treadmill that can pace a walking speed of less than 0.5 mph, making the Treadpad a great option for beginners.

The digital display console shows speed, time, distance, calories burned, and steps taken. It's straightforward to read, and easy to simply look down and see where you’re at. It also has a safety cord that you can easily kick to stop the treadmill if you have any issues.

(Image credit: Sunny Health and Fitness )

The manufacturer recommends that the Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad has a maximum weight limit of 220 pounds, or 15 stone 7, so it won't be suitable for all users.

(Image credit: Sunny Health and Fitness )

Remote control

The Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad is operated using a remote control. The remote itself is straightforward to use — although you'll need to press fairly hard to change the speed of the treadmill. During testing, I did find there is a slight delay of a few seconds when you change speeds, but this isn't too much of an issue.

The SSunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad belt is extremely soft, with built-in shock absorbers. During testing, I felt like I was walking on a surface softer than concrete. I've used the Treadpad at different speeds and found it to be one of the highest quality belts I’ve tried on a walking treadmill.

(Image credit: Sunny Health and Fitness )

Walking experience

Personally, I found walking at a speed of 2.0 mph suited me best, as it allowed me to concentrate on the work at my desk, without having to think about my walking speed. There have been several workdays when I've walked four to five miles on the Asunda Treadpad while working. Afterward, I definitely felt like I'd been more productive and, because the belt is so soft, I didn't feel much of a toll on my body.

I also found the Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad to be one of the quietest walking treadmills on the market, so much so that my coworkers didn’t even know I was walking during a meeting. If you're looking for a walking treadmill to use in the office or an apartment, you shouldn't have an issue with the Treadpad being disruptive to others.

It's also worth noting that the Treadpad doesn't have a lot of the extras you'd expect with a treadmill. There are no fans, or speakers, for example, and the Treadpad doesn't have WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity, so you'll have to manually add your workouts to third-party apps like Strava.

Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad: Safety features

The Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad has an automatic shutoff after five seconds of inactivity, meaning I didn't have to worry about it being accidentally left on when I'd left the room. This is undoubtedly a great safety feature if you have pets or children in the home.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad review: Verdict

All in all, the Sunny Health and Fitness Asuna Treadpad does exactly what it says on the tin. It fits well underneath most standing desks, and it is a great way to add movement into your working day. For the price tag, the Treadpad is a great buy — it's quiet, it's small enough to store easily, it arrives ready to use, and the digital display is easy to read.

That being said, the walking treadmill won't be suitable for everyone, due to the maximum weight limit, and if you want different in-built programs to challenge you to get more of a workout on the treadmill, you're better off going with something like the GoPlus 1 Treadmill.

If you just want to walk and work, however, this is a brilliant option for most homes.