Forget the Apple Watch: This $1,200 smart watch is for true design snobs

A watch has always been as much a piece of jewelry as it is something to keep track of the time. The new Montblanc Summit 2+ looks to score on both counts, as it features LTE cellular connectivity, GPS, and a heart rate monitor, all housed in a luxe case.

But are you prepared to spend more than $1,100 on a Wear OS smartwatch? We went hands-on with the Montblanc Summit 2+ to find out.

Montblanc Summit 2+ price and availability

The Montblanc Summit 2+ will start at $1,170. Though all cases will be made of steel, it will be available in four finishes: Black DLC steel, stainless steel, rose gold and bronze. All were quite striking in person, though I did like the bronze with the green strap.

LTE connectivity will run an extra $10 a month, and will be available through Verizon in the U.S. and Orange and Vodaphone in Europe.

(Image credit: Future)

Montblanc Summit 2+ design

The Montblanc Summit 2+ is more or less an iteration of the current Summit 2, which launched in February 2018: The "plus" refers to the fact that the newest model has LTE built in, a first for Montblanc. More specifically, the Summit 2+ uses an eSIM, which is new for Wear OS, so expect to see this feature cropping up in more smartwatches this year.

The Summit 2+ is also slightly larger than its predecessor — 43.5mm versus 42mm for the Summit 2 — which makes it a bit more chonky, and might turn off those who have smaller wrists.

As with almost all current Wear OS smartwatches, the Summit 2 runs on Qualcomm's 3100 Snapdragon processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, and has a 1.28 inch AMOLED display. The screen is protected by Sapphire glass, which is slightly rounded, giving it an extra premium look. However, the Summit 2+ is not as water-resistant, with an IPX8 rating, as opposed to the 5ATM rating of the Summit 2.

A rotating digital crown, flanked by two programmable buttons, let you control the Summit 2+'s functions. While the crown isn't necessary when you've got a touchscreen, it's a feature I've always appreciated on smartwatches, which make them feel more like a traditional timepiece.

The Summit 2+ also has a built-in speaker, so you can use the watch to make phone calls, as well as use Google Assistant right from your wrist. I didn't have a chance to see how loud the speaker was, though.

(Image credit: Future)

Montblanc Summit 2+ health and fitness features

While I'm not sure I'd use it for a marathon, the Montblanc Summit 2+ has a fair number of fitness and health features. For starters, it has GPS, a heart rate monitor, speedometer, altimeter, barometer, and a compass.

The watch will be able to measure VO2Max, a reflection of the amount of oxygen in your blood stream, and an increasingly common metric found on the best fitness trackers. A smart virtual fitness assistant can recommend exercises and adjust them based on your performance.

Similarly, the watch will also be able to track your stress levels, such as when you're running late to a board meeting or your parent-teacher conference at the Spence school.

Montblanc Summit 2+ travel apps

Montblanc is also adding several travel-centric apps to help keep you up to date and refreshed as you fly to Davos on your Gulfstream.

A Timeshifter app and watch face will provide "personalized advice to minimize jet lag based on the traveller’s sleep pattern, chronotype, and flight plan," according to Montblanc.

Once you get to your destination, a new Montblanc Travel Info app will offer relevant local information, and will also be able to provide translations from foreign languages right on the watch. Presumably, this will be done through Google Assistant.

Montblanc Summit 2+ battery life

Battery life is pretty typical for a Wear OS smartwatch: Montblanc estimates that the Summit 2+, which has a 440mAh battery, will last up to one day when using the always-on color ambient mode, two days without LTE, and 3-5 days when in non-smartwatch mode.

The Summit 2+ does not support wireless charging, unfortunately. Rather, its charger connects to four little pins on the back of the phone.

(Image credit: Future)

Montblanc Summit 2+ outlook

Almost all Wear OS smartwatches have the same or similar features: the same processor, the same battery life, NFC, and a heart rate monitor. So, the main way for smartwatch makers to distinguish themselves is through case design, price, and some exclusive apps.

The Montblanc Summit 2+ is one of the nicest-looking smartwatches I've seen, and definitely looks the part. At a price north of $1,100, it's more than twice as expensive as most other Wear OS smartwatches; the Summit 2+'s main competition looks to be Tag Heuer's new connected smartwatch, which looks like it will be revealed on March 20.