Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam: Specs Supported resolution: 1080p/30fps; 720p/60fps

Diagonal field of view: 78 degrees

Focus type: Autofocus

Lens type: Glass

Built-in mic: Stereo-dual omni-directional

Dimensions: 1.73 inches high x 3.74 inches wide x 2.80 inches deep

Weight: 5.71 ounces

Cable Length: 5 feet

If you’re looking for a mid-price professional webcam for streaming, the Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam is the sweet spot among the company’s dozen offerings. It has more features than the economical, no-frills models, but doesn’t include an adjustable field of view and high dynamic range like the models at the highest price points.

It does have excellent video, streaming at Full 1080p/30fps, as well as auto focus, auto light correction, and two omni-directional microphones. And it has something that’s rare in the Logitech webcam universe: a tripod.

In the Logitech C922 HD Stream Webcam review below, I’ll cover the highlights and lowlights of this streaming webcam.

Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam review: Availability and Price

The Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam is available on the Logitech website for $99.99 . You can also get it over on Amazon for $76.00 . Among Logitech’s webcams, there are three models that are more expensive, and three that are more economically priced, making this a mid-tier option.

Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam review: Compatibility

The Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam is compatible with macOS 10.10 or later, Windows 7 or later, and Chrome. You’ll also need a USB-A port for the webcam’s cable.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike some of Logitech’s more expensive webcams, the C922 is not certified to be compatible with various video conferencing platforms. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work with them – in fact, it worked fine with Skype, Google Hangouts, and various other VC applications.

(Image credit: Logitech)

It’s one of only five Logitech webcams that will work with XSplit, OBS, and Twitch (as well as YouTube, etc.) – and if you’re looking for a streaming webcam, that’s probably what’s most important. In fact, the C922 also includes a free 3-month XSplit Software subscription, which can be used with XSplit Broadcaster and XSplit Gamecaster.

Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam review: Design

While it’s not as sleek as the higher-priced Logitech Brio , the C922 is small enough to be unobtrusive. It’s 1.7 inches high, 3.7 inches wide, and 2.8 inches deep, and weighs 5.71 ounces. The 5-foot cable attaches the camera via a USB-A port. Documentation is also included in the box.

(Image credit: Logitech)

There’s one thing that immediately separates the Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam from all of the other Logitech webcam models. It’s the only one that includes a tripod, and that’s a definite bonus.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Admittedly, tripods aren’t expensive, but good luck finding one that fits your webcam just right. Since this tripod was made for the webcam, it fits perfectly. (For other options, check out our list of the best iPhone tripods.)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The webcam also has a universal mounting clip so it fits snugly on your laptop or monitor. The full HD five element glass lens ensures a clear video image. Two omnidirectional microphones provide clear audio. Unlike the Logitech C920s, this webcam does not have a privacy shutter.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam review: Video and Audio Quality

The Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream webcam performs superbly. Using the Logitech Capture Software, it streams and records at 1080p/30fps and 720p/60fps.

The C922 has auto focus and light correction, so regardless of how I moved or adjusted the lighting in my environment, I still looked great on camera. The video can be further fine-tuned using digital zoom, as well as pan and tilt.

The image below shows the webcam with both the autofocus and white balance settings on – after I’ve moved around and played with the lighting on my desk.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Below is another angle that includes additional lighting in the background. I can also zoom left, right, up, and down using the Logitech Capture software. The colors are vivid and true to life.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In the screenshot below, the lighting on my desk is turned down, but the image is lighter than I would expect under these circumstances. As a dark-skinned subject wearing a navy blue dress, I would expect the webcam image to be much darker.

The webcam has a 78-degree diagonal field of view. While I would prefer an adjustable field of view, Logitech only includes this feature in the company’s most expensive webcams (4K Pro, 4K Pro Magnetic, and Brio Ultra HD.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Since the C922 is also one of the Logitech webcams that works with Logitech Capture software, you can add text - and change the text size and color (as you can see in the photo above). Other features of the software include the ability to control recording and audio.

The dual omnidirectional microphones capture sounds from different angles and they also reduce noise, which results in clear audio that is free from distortions and hollowness.

The screenshot below was taken using the tripod, which can be conveniently set on a desk. I set it on my monitor riser, which is 5 or 6 inches higher than the desk; while there’s no lighting on that side of the desk, the webcam continued to adjust well enough to show all of my flaws.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam review: Verdict

If you want a good streaming camera that won’t break the bank, the Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam provides crystal clear video and audio for recording and streaming. It also has a lot of bells and whistles, and for $100, it’s a good investment. That’s why it makes our list of the best webcams .

(Image credit: Logitech)