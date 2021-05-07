Logitech C270 HD Webcam: Specs Supported resolution: 720 at 30 fps

Diagonal field of view: 60 degrees

Focus type: fixed

Lens type: plastic

Built-in mic: mono

Dimensions: 2.87 x 1.26 x 2.62 inches.

Weight: 2.65 ounces

Cable Length: 5 feet

If your company isn’t footing the bill to outfit your home office, or if you don’t want to spend a fortune on your kids’ remote learning equipment, consider the Logitech C270 HD webcam.

It’s a reliable, inexpensive webcam, and although it lacks the bells and whistles of many other Logitech webcam models, it also lacks the price tag associated with these extra features. The Logitech C270 HD Webcam is more than enough for weekly conference calls with the team.

In the Logitech C270 HD webcam review below, I’ll highlight the best features and also address some of its cons.

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: Price and availability

The Logitech C270 HD Webcam is the least expensive model offered by the company. It’s currently selling for $39.00 on the Logitech website, and on Amazon, it’s listed at $27.47 . You can probably find it in stock at most retailers that sell webcams. However, if you’re having trouble locating it, check out our article on where to buy webcams .

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: Compatibility

I usually review products on my 2017 MacBook Pro running Mac OS Big Sur 11.2.3, but I encountered numerous problems trying to get the software to work. (Note: Logitech says that C270HD Webcam should work with Mac OSX 10.10 or later. I’m still in the honeymoon phase with my MacBook M1, and I’m not downloading anything on it unless absolutely necessary. So, I pulled my tried-and-true Dell Latitude out of the closet for this review.

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: Video and audio quality

The Logitech C270 HD streams and records at 720p/30fps. The lens is plastic instead of glass, and it still produces a relatively clear picture. However, it doesn’t compare to the quality of a 1080p webcam. You need to have realistic expectations regarding the type of image that a 720p webcam can produce.

(Image credit: Logitech)

For typical Zoom meetings, checking in with family or friends, and making sure your kid can participate in remote learning, the camera is fine. But the lower resolution means that there are quality differences in how clear and sharp the images are, compared to a webcam with a higher resolution. In addition, the Logitech C270 HD doesn’t reproduce the range of colors found in your environment. Instead, the colors are muted and even vibrant colors are rather washed-out.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

So, if your goal is to present a polished, professional image, you may want to pay more to get a 1080p webcam.

The photos below were taken at night and my open floor plan includes a mixture of ceiling and pendant lights, along with table and desk lamps. The webcam features RightLight 2, which provides automatic light correction, and it did a pretty good job of producing natural colors, given the maze of lights it has to navigate in my home.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The webcam has a fixed focus as opposed to autofocus. In addition, it doesn’t include many of the features found in other Logitech webcams, such as pan, tilt, and zoom. It should also be noted that you can’t rotate it from landscape to portrait mode, and the field of view is fixed at 60 degrees. But for many people, these features aren’t necessary.

The built-in mono microphone is designed to reduce noise. It works pretty well, and is an obvious improvement over your laptop’s mic. However, don’t expect it to perform as well as the dual omnidirectional mics included with most higher-priced Logitech webcams. If you’re looking for a higher-quality mic for podcasting, check out the best microphones in 2021 .

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: Design

The Logitech C270 Webcam has a pretty traditional webcam design. It measures 2.9 inches high, 2.6 inches deep, and 1.3 inches wide. At 2.65 ounces, the webcam is super light, and doesn’t feel or look bulky.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Since the webcam uses a universal clip, it should fit on laptops and monitors of various sizes. Technically, it doesn’t tilt, but there is enough give to slightly angle the camera up and down.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The webcam includes an attached 5 feet USB-A cable. It does not include a tripod or a privacy shutter.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Depending on the brand and model of laptop, the software doesn’t start loading automatically when you attach the USB-A cable. If it doesn’t load, you’ll need to go to the Logitech website to download it.

Logitech C270 HD Webcam review: Verdict