Where to buy webcams now: These retailers have stock

Whether you've been participating in Zoom conferences or simply spending more time on Twitch, webcam demand is currently at an all-time high. A must-have gadget for anyone who's working from home, all of the best webcams have been near impossible to find in stock. So if you've been wondering where to buy a webcam online — we're here to help.

We're crawling the Internet in search of stores where you can buy webcams. While many third-party resellers are charging exorbitant prices for their webcams, we're focusing on reputable retailers with traditional prices (or deals when available).

As you shop, keep in mind that major retailers like Amazon and Walmart are experiencing the biggest webcam shortages. So we're rounding up offers from retailers you may not know carry webcams, such as Dell and Office Depot.

Logitech C270: $39 @ Adorama

The Logitech C270 is one of the least-expensive webcams we could find in stock. It offers 720p video streams and can take 3MP stills. View Deal

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000: $39 @ Adorama

The Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 is one of the best webcams under $50. It offers 720p video recording enhanced by Microsoft’s LifeCam software, which offers a variety of filters and effects for customizing your look as well as options for customizing the default resolution.View Deal

Logitech C922 Pro Stream: $99 @ Office Depot

The C922 Pro Stream provides 1080p streams at up to 30 fps or 720p streams at up to 60 fps. It can also take 2MP stills and features a 78-degree field of view, which allows several people to fit into the frame. View Deal

Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam: $61 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo 500 FHD webcam records in 1080p and also features facial recognition technology. It features a 75-degree lens plus 360-degree pan-and-til controls. View Deal

Logitech Pro Web HD Camera: $69 @ Dell

The Logitech Pro Web HD Camera offers 1080p video calls, streaming, and recording. It has two integrated mics and a built-in privacy shutter. View Deal

Where to buy webcams - avoid price gouging

Unfortunately, many third-party retailers are selling webcams at exorbitant prices. Retailers with marketplaces have been cracking down on these sellers, but you may still see a few of them out there. For the purpose of our story, we're bypassing webcams that are priced more than what they normally cost.