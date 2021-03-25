A competitor for the title of best cloud storage for business, Google Drive is feature rich and constantly improving.

Businesses looking for an enterprise cloud storage solution have long trusted Google Drive, one of the most popular and trusted platforms on the market. It is accessible, affordable, and feature rich, and constantly ranks among the best cloud storage platforms.

The simplest way to access Google Drive for your business is with a Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) subscription. A Google Workspace subscription enables business leaders and employees to benefit from a wide range of enterprise-specific Google Drive features, as well as integrations with several other Google applications.

In this Drive Enterprise review, we take a look at Google Drive from an enterprise perspective, consider which businesses will benefit from the platform, and weigh up its strengths and weaknesses.

Plans and pricing

Google Workspace's price plans (Image credit: Google)

Businesses wanting Google Drive’s enterprise-oriented features need to purchase a Google Workspace subscription. There are three options: Starter, Standard, and Plus. Larger organizations can also contact the Google sales team about custom enterprise plans.

When it comes to cloud storage, there is little to separate the plans other than the amount of storage space provided per user. The Starter plan costs $6 per user a month. It comes with only 30GB of storage per user, and doesn’t enable users to create shared drives.

The Standard Plan costs twice as much as the Starter plan, at $12 per user a month. However, all users receive 2TB of storage space. The Plus plan is suited to organizations creating and storing large amounts of data. It costs $18 per user a month, and provides each user with a massive 5TB of data.

Features

Google Drive is one of the only cloud storage platforms to include machine learning and AI as standard features (Image credit: Google)

Google has constantly added to its impressive list of features, the most interesting of which we have detailed below.

Google Drive is one of the only cloud storage providers to feature intelligent search capabilities. When accessing the Google Drive home screen, the platform’s algorithms will show the user the files it thinks are most relevant. These algorithms make their predictions based on many factors, including the user’s past use of the platform and their Google calendar.

Shared Drives are one of our favorite business-oriented features (Image credit: Google)

Google has always been a leader in providing online collaboration tools. This has not changed, and the company continues to add new features that make it easier to collaborate with colleagues and clients online. One such feature is shared drives, which enable users to create separate drives for different purposes.

For example, a user may want to create a shared drive with a major client, where both parties can easily upload and access all relevant documents, files, and multimedia. Similarly, your organization's different departments will likely want to maintain separate drives to reduce clutter and enhance productivity. Shared drives make this possible.

Vault’s eDiscovery features are perfect for organizations with complex regulatory requirements or high turnover rates (Image credit: Google)

Vault is the ideal feature for medium and large-sized organizations. It enables business leaders and IT administrators to automatically retain and store data created by employees using the Google Workspace suite. Vault retains various types of data, such as Google Drive file history and chat messages sent between users.

Data captured by Vault can be invaluable in resolving internal and external investigations, as it creates an easy-to-follow paper trail. Also included as part of Vault are advanced auditing capabilities.

Interface and in use

Desktop clients make it easier to conserve space on your computer (Image credit: Google)

Since day one, Google Drive has been one of the most accessible and straightforward cloud storage platforms to use. The web app is responsive and well designed on all browsers. In fact, it is so useful that it's often easier to access Drive from the web rather than one of the standalone Google Drive apps!

The desktop and mobile apps are also impressive, and are available on most operating systems, including iOS, macOS, iPadOS, Windows 10, and Android. We’ve used Google Drive on each of these platforms, and have experienced no issues.

Support

Google offers three tiers of support for business customers (Image credit: Google)

Alongside an extensive range of how-to articles, video guides, and community forums, Google offers several customer support packages tailored for businesses. Although these come at an additional cost, it ensures your company receives personalized and timely support as soon as an issue arises.

If you're investing in Google Workspace for your team, we recommend purchasing one of the customer care products.

Security

Google’s encryption policies are sub-standard, but it’s improving slowly (Image credit: Google)

In the past, we've had concerns about Google's security policies. And although we still don't think Google Drive is the most secure cloud storage platform, we believe it's come a long way.

All files stored on the platform are now encrypted at rest and in transit, although there is still no support for end-to-end encryption. Google also doesn't provide any form of zero-knowledge architecture, meaning the company can, in theory, access your organization's data or provide it to other parties if compelled to by law.

If security is a priority for your business, there are more secure alternatives.

The competition

Google Drive's closest competitor is, without doubt, Microsoft OneDrive. As part of the Microsoft 365 suite, OneDrive performs much the same role as Google Drive: tying together various applications and streamlining digital workflows with the power of cloud syncing and cloud storage. Any business considering Google Drive should also consider OneDrive, and vice versa - read our Microsoft OneDrive review for more information.

As we said in the previous section, Google Drive isn't the most secure cloud storage platform. If end-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge architecture are essential for your business, then we would recommend a provider such as pCloud or Nextcloud. Both of these providers offer security features that surpass those provided by Google - read our pCloud review and Nextcloud 15 review to find our more.

Final verdict

Google Drive is included in all Google Workspace subscriptions (Image credit: Google)

Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage platforms for businesses, and we recommend that all business leaders consider it before making a final decision.

It is much more than just a place to store files in the cloud. As an integral component of the Google Workspace suite, it enables employees to work collaboratively and in real-time across a variety of Google and third-party apps.

If you’re looking for the best cloud storage platform, Google Drive should be one of your top considerations.