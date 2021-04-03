Chevy Bolt EUV 2022 price, range, specs and latest news

Chevy Bolt EUV 2022: Specs Release date: Summer 2021

Price: $33,995

Power: 1 motor, front-wheel drive

Battery range: 250 miles

0 to 60 mph: 7 seconds (estimated)

Wheelbase: 105.3 inches

Length: 169.5 inches

Width: 69.7 inches

Height: 63.6 inches

Smarts: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and GM's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving mode

The original Bolt was introduced back in 2017, and it produced about as much excitement as Toyota's Prius. In other words, not much. But it was the first affordable electric vehicle for those of us on a budget. This year, Chevy is revising the model and issuing this "EUV" version, which is an electric utility vehicle. It's still a very capable commuter and offers a decent 250-mile range while adding more leg room and a sleeker design.

The new Bolt EUV also happens to be the first Chevy to get GM's semi-autonomous driving option, Super Cruise. It's been available on Cadillacs before (and it's promised for the Hummer EV coming later this year), but it shows GM's commitment to the technology with over 200,000 miles of roads where you can drive hands (and feet) free.

The Bolt EUV isn't some cheap compact, as there’s lots of cutting-edge tech inside, and it has a shot at making our best electric cars list. Here’s everything you need to know about the Chevy Bolt EUV 2022.

Apple Car : Everything we know so far

: Everything we know so far How to find electric car charging stations near you

The Bolt EUV will arrive with only one power train some time this summer. GM hasn't provided a precise release date yet. However, the EUV will start at $33,995 (including destination charges), plus any options, such as the Super Cruise system. Option prices haven't all been listed but there will be a Premier edition for $38,495 that will include the rear camera view and adaptive cruise control.

The $100 reservations for this model are also all booked up. However, you can fill out a form at Chevy specifying your interest in the Bolt EUV, and a nearby dealer will contact you when the car is available.

Chevy Bolt EUV: Design and colors

While it may look similar to the standard Bolt, the new EUV actually has a unique metal skin. It has a little more aggressive nose, is about 2-inches taller and 6-inches longer than the Bolt and comes standard with LED headlights. The slightly larger size doesn't actually give you more storage, but it does deliver 3 more inches of legroom in the rear, making it more of a practical family car.

(Image credit: Chevy)

Color choices and trims haven't been spelled out yet, but you can expect GM to be offering a list of those options soon. (We've already seen the Bolt EUV in blue, white, silver and red.)

Chevy Bolt EUV: Self-driving features and interior

Inside the Bolt EUV, you'll find it is outfitted with up-to-date infotainment and driver assistance technology. It comes with a 10.2-inch-diagonal infotainment touchscreen and integrated climate controls. The infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and has as standard a wireless charging pad beneath the screen. An 8-inch LCD gauge cluster delivers information in front of the driver.

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

Other amenities on the Bolt EUV include a panoramic sunroof and heated and ventilated front seats. And there's an option originally from Cadillac that we really love, a rear view mirror that's actually an LCD screen and uses a video camera to look behind the car. It means you always have an unobstructed rear view, even if friends or family in the back seat completely block the rear window. There are also advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that are standard equipment, including pedestrian braking and lane keeping assist. Not bad for a smaller vehicle.

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

On highways and byways, the best and most complete semi-autonomous driver's aid is still Super Cruise, and GM has chosen to introduce the option to the Chevy brand on the Bolt EUV. It uses pre-scanned high-resolution lidar maps and the car's onboard camera and radar sensors to navigate more than 200,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

(Image credit: Chevrolet)

Unlike systems from BMW, Tesla, and Volvo, you do not have to keep your hands on the wheel. You can set it to take control--but you have to keep your eyes on the road. Note that Super Cruise is available on the Bolt EUV but not on the regular Bolt. That's reason enough for us to choose the EUV.

Chevy Bolt EUV: Range and performance

Most mid-level EVs these days boast over 200 miles of range on a single charge, so the Bolt EUV's 250-mile range is no slouch. It uses a 64 kWh lithium ion battery and comes with a cable for a regular household 120 volt plug--in case of emergency. Typically, you would be expected to use a home Level 2 charger, which will get you to a full charge in about 7 hours.

At publicly available high-speed DC chargers, GM says you can get up to 100 miles of charge in about 30 minutes. If that doesn't sound like much, you're right. The limiting factor is the car's charger, which can't accept power flow at the top rate available from such high-speed stations on the road.

As for performance, the Bold EUV will be available in only one version: a single motor, front-wheel drive. That is a disappointment for anyone looking to replace, say, a Subaru or other small UTE that can handle winter and country roads. Still, the Bolt EUV motor will deliver 200 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. So it should be able to achieve a 0 to 60 mph time of about 7 seconds.

For those who like to squeeze the most distance from a charge, there's adjustable regenerative braking, as well as a handy button for going to one-pedal driving (in which the car uses regenerative braking to come to a full stop while using that energy to extend the battery range).

Looking for a public charging spot? GM has partnered with EVgo and ChargePoint as its listed network. The company also has an app, myChevrolet , that helps Bolt owners plan their routes and find charging stations.

Chevy 2022 Bolt EUV: The competition

The Bolt EUV's competition includes the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai's well-regarded Kona Electric. Tesla's Model 3 is a market leader but costs substantially more. It starts at $36,490 with a range of 263 miles but prices rise sharply when you start adding options. And those looking for more driver assistance will find that Tesla's Autopilot doesn't match GM's Super Cruise.

Like the Bolt EUV, the Hyundai Kona Electric is a front-wheel drive EV. On first blush, it looks more expensive priced at $38,575, but with the $7,500 tax credit, it's actually less costly than the Bolt EUV. (Tesla is no longer eligible for the tax credit.) IThe Kona also gets slightly better range, at 258 miles. Undeniably, the Kona Electric is a kick to drive, but it lacks many of the technology options GM is offering, such as Super Cruise and the video rear view mirror.

Chevy Bolt EUV: Outlook

GM has been at the small car EV market for several years now, so it is a known and reliable quantity. Building on the 2017 Bolt and offering some of the most advanced technologies available makes the Bolt EUV even more attractive. The video rear view mirror option, Super Cruise and full connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay just sweeten the deal. After we have a chance to get behind the wheel of the new model, we’ll bring you our full review.