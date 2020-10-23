Xbox Series X will beat PS5 at launch in one major way

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are mere weeks away from launching, but Microsoft’s next-generation games console could have one major advantage when it arrives.

At the time of writing, the PS5 has only five confirmed games it will be able to run at the vaunted 120 frames per second, highlighted by so-called Xbox gamer Snoopy on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X has 15. Not all of these tiles will be available when either console launches. But the Xbox Series X will have more 120 fps games when it arrives November 10 compared to the PS5 when it’s released November 12.

The PS5 has Dirt 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Rainbow Six Siege, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom as confirmed 120 fps titles. The Xbox Series X has all of those pule a good few more, notably Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode.

The latter is particularly interesting given there’s potential for Halo Infinite's multiplayer and campaign to be released as separate parts.

Microsoft’s gone heavy on backwards compatibility for the Xbox Series X and how its 12 teraflops console will boost the performance and resolution of older games. That’s not surprising as it’s launch game lineup is rather meagre; there’s no new Halo game with Halo Infinite delayed until 2021, and the only new Gears game at launch is the strategy spin-off Gears Tactics. Fable 4 is coming to the Xbox Series X, but that could be a long time away.

The PS5 has Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls Remake as launch games, as well as upcoming exclusive titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West. These arguably give Sony’s gaming machine the advantage on the new games front, but for older titles and 120 fps gaming, the Xbox Series X is shaping up to be the winner.

With Xbox Series X pre-orders and PS5 pre-orders having sold out very quickly, it could be a little tricky getting either console when they launch next month. But it’s an exciting time for gaming, with the consoles taking a different approach to both current and net-generation gaming.