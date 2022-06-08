When is Stranger Things 4 volume 2 coming out?

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 is going to be here before you get a chance to listen to "Running Up That Hill" again. Yes, folks, for those who were sad to see Eleven and the rest of our favorite Stranger Things cast go at the least opportune moment — we'll get to who's in peril and from what in a little bit — the good news is that we don't need to wait too long.

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 — which will deliver the final two episodes of the season — is set to arrive next month. So, right now, you've got more than enough time to watch all of Stranger Things 4 again, as I certainly plan to. Oh, and we've just gotten a bit of an update to how long Stranger Things 4 episode 9 is, and it's a shorter time than we were expecting.

Also, did you know there's a Stranger Things 4 volume 2 teaser trailer? We've got that below as well. So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Stranger Things 4 volume 2.

And, yes, consider this your spoiler warning for Stranger Things 4 volume 1 plot points!

When does Stranger Things 4 volume 2 come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 drops on July 1, as Netflix revealed when it announced the Stranger Things season 4 release dates.

In that same moment, Netflix revealed that Stranger Things season 4 is split up — but they didn't cut the season in half. Stranger Things 4 volume 2 is a mere two episodes (five fewer than the seven-episode volume 1).

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 teaser trailer

The voice of Vecna haunts the Stranger Things 4 volume 2 teaser trailer, itself something of an Easter egg. For those who watched to the very end of Stranger Things 4 episode 7's credits, you saw the below clip.

Vecna, speaking to Eleven (back in the flashbacks when El unwittingly aided the escape of 001/Henry Creel, who seems to have caused the Upside Down to exist) says "It is over, Eleven, you have freed me. You can't stop this now," over a series of rapid-fire moments.

Netflix itself hasn't released the clip, but it's been posted to YouTube by various outlets:

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 episode lengths

The first report of Stranger Things 4 episode running time was the kind of shocking news that intimidated as much as it potentially annoyed. It all started when Netflix (opens in new tab) published the news that "Episode 407 is 1 hour, 38 minutes; Episode 408 is around 1 hour, 25 minutes; and 409 is almost two and a half hours."

(Image credit: Netflix)

The lack of specificity for those last two episodes (which comprise all of Stranger Things 4 volume 2) was something of a red flag that everyone kind of ignored. The finale was, according to some sites we won't shame, "two and a half hours," as the "almost" was erased.

Then, the official Twitter account for the Stranger Things writer's room (opens in new tab) cleared things up, tweeting "Official finale runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes."

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 plot

First off, the biggest news of the finale is that we now know who was responsible for The Massacre at Hawkins Lab — and it wasn't Eleven. While El may have freed Henry Creel (aka 001) from the controls that the lab had put in his body, she was an unwitting assistant to Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower)'s killing. Eleven then came to stop Henry Creel, and basically sent him into (or created?) the Upside Down we know and do not really love.

Now that it seems Vecna is out for revenge and it's up to the kids to stop him. In order to stop him, Eleven will need more of her powers back, as it seems she only got a fraction of her abilities back during her time inside the NINA project, reliving her past.

(Image credit: Netflix)

And while Dustin and the gang were able to help Steve, Robin and Eddie escape the Upside-Down, Nancy is in fact stuck there after taking a mysterious "fall." Saving her is likely the top priority for Steve (and the rest) in Stranger Things 4 volume 2.

Meanwhile, in Russia, Joyce and Murray finally tracked down Hopper and Dmitri, who just stopped a Demogorgon with a spear through the face. We expect them back in the U.S. ASAP.

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 cast

We have a full Stranger Things season 4 cast and character guide so you can get caught up. But expect the regular familiar faces of the younger teens: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp). Oh, and since we've been waiting and waiting for this new season, we've put together a look at how the Stranger Things kids have aged over the years.

Speaking of Sink, she's told the press that Stranger Things season 4 will have the highest "stakes" ever for the show. We're wondering if that means The Upside Down is becoming a danger to the whole world, or something entirely different.

Young adults Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Robin (Maya Hawke) will also return, as will Joyce (Winona Ryder, who's one of our picks for best TV moms) and Hopper.

Stranger Things season 4 also includes Erica (Priah Ferguson), Sam Owens (Paul Reiser), Karen (Cara Buono) and Murray (Brett Gelman).

Eight new cast members have been reported by Variety (opens in new tab), starting with the horror icon himself: Robert Englund. Yes, the man behind the Freddy Krueger is coming to Stranger Things. The report notes that Englund is portraying Victor Creel, "a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s."

001/Henry Creel is played by Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd), distracted stoner with a car Argyle is played by Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great) is Eddie Munson, who runs The Hellfire Club D&D group, and was targeted by Jason Carver (another new cast member, Mason Dye), the rich kid at school. Nikola Djuricko (Genius) is Yuri, a Russian smuggler.

Then, there's Grace Van Dien as Chrissy, Hawkins High's lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. One of Vecna's victims, but E! News reports that Ross and Matt Duffer want to do more with Van Dien, after saying they regret killing her off. Chrissy could come back in a flashback or a dream (or nightmare) sequence experienced by Eddie Munson (the last person to see her alive), or her boyfriend Jason Carver.

Other new additions: Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) is playing Dmitri, a Russian prison guard, who Hopper became friends with. Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands) is Lt. Colonel Sullivan, who is out to squash the evil out of Hawkins for good.

Brenner (Matthew Modine), who "raised" Eleven in the Hawkins National Laboratory, is also back, helping Eleven get her powers back.