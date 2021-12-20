A Christmas Story details Year: 1983

Cast: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley

Director: Bob Clark

Run time: 94 min

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

We wish you a merry time watching A Christmas Story online in 2021. And while we've previously indulged in A Christmas Story marathons on cable, we're now in the streaming era. These days, you can head to the internet to enjoy one of the best Christmas movies of all time.

The classic tale follows Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), whose dearest wish is get a Red Ryder air rifle under the Christmas tree. To be specific, that's a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. The 9-year-old wants one, despite being repeatedly told (by his mom, teacher and even the department store Santa Claus), "You’ll shoot your eye out."

A Christmas Story is a nostalgic treat with slice-of-life storytelling that will transport you back to childhood. And it's packed with so many iconic images and moments, from Mr. Parker's leg lamp to Ralphie's pink bunny onesie to a classmate getting his tongue stuck on a frozen flagpole.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch A Christmas Story online.

How to watch A Christmas Story online in 2021 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because you're away from home and don't have access to your usual streaming services doesn't meant you can't watch A Christmas Story online. With the right VPN (virtual private network), it's easy to stream the movie from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch A Christmas Story marathon in the US

Right now, American viewers can watch A Christmas Story on demand via Sling.

TBS and TNT are also running the traditional 24-hour marathon, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.

TBS and TNT require cable. So, if you've cut the cord and want to take part in the marathon, check out Sling. It is one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives available right now. In fact, several TG staffers have used it to finally cut the cord.

We also recommend Fubo, another live TV service that's a bit more expensive but offers more channels.

Sling TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services you can get. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10. Both the Orange and Blu packages come with TBS and TNT, as well as dozens of top channels.

In the U.S., A Christmas Story is also streaming now on HBO Max.

A Christmas Story is also available to rent or buy at digital stores. Right now, it's on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 to rent and $9.99 to purchase.

You can also get it on:

How to watch A Christmas Story in Canada

Canadians can watch A Christmas Story on on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app. It's airing on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m ET.

Travelers who are currently in Canada can still stream A Christmas Story on the services they pay for, with the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch A Christmas Story in the UK

Happy Christmas Story, indeed. Brits can watch A Christmas Story on demand via Virgin TV Go, which is a free app for Virgin cable customers.

If you are traveling in the UK and want to access your paid streaming services, you'll need ExpressVPN.

Is A Christmas Story on Netflix?

Unfortunately, in the U.S., A Christmas Story is not on Netflix. But the streaming service is always adding new titles to its huge library, so we'll add it to our letter to Santa for next year.