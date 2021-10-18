Warriors vs Lakers live stream: How to watch the NBA season opener online

Tomorrow's Warriors vs Lakers live stream resets the clock on two of the west's titans that failed to thrive in the previous post-season. Heck, the Warriors didn't even make it to the playoffs. But they won't have a hard time remembering who knocked them out, at least in this NBA live stream.

Warriors vs Lakers channel, time The Warriors vs Lakers live stream is tomorrow (Oct. 19).

• Time — 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TNT via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event

A rematch of the Western Conference play-in tournament game, this battle of LeBron James' Lakers and Steph Curry's Warriors features a lot of rejuvenated faces and some in uniforms they didn't wear last season. So, hopefully, there will be no excuses about people being at their best.

As for those new faces, LA's quest for another title meant the acquisitions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony during the post-season. And while the preseason doesn't really matter, we're curious how these new stars will fit into James' team when they they've lost their last four warmup games (two L's to the Warriors, and one a piece to the Suns and Kings).

But that wasn't the end of LA's shopping spree. Just in time for the season opener, the Lakers reportedly claimed Avery Bradley (who Golden State waived in the same day). Oh, and the Lake Show picked up Jay Huff, four days after the Wizards waived him.

How to watch Warriors vs Lakers live streams from anywhere

Warriors vs Lakers live streams in the US

In the US, Warriors vs Lakers is going to be broadcast on TNT, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

The Warriors vs Lakers live stream is Tuesday (Oct. 19) at 10 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Orange, as this $35 per month package has TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and more. You can also get NBA League Pass for an extra $29 per month.

Sling TV: You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Warriors vs Lakers live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the season opener on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Warriors vs Lakers live stream, at 3 a.m. local BST Wednesday morning.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Out of town? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Warriors vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball can watch Warriors vs Lakers live stream on Sportsnet 360. Sportsnet can be added to your package if you don't already have it.