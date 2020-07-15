Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

Are you rich and famous? Do greedy young men admire you?

Then you'd better guard your Twitter account, because accounts belonging to several high-profile individuals and companies, including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Joe Biden, Apple and Uber were temporarily hijacked today (July 15) to lure gullible followers into a Bitcoin scam.

"We are giving back to our community," read the message posted on the Apple account. "We support Bitcoin and we believe you should too! All Bitcoin sent to our address below will be sent back to you doubled!"

The tweet then posted a Bitcoin address, followed by the words, "Only going on for the next 30 minutes."

(Image credit: Twitter screenshot by Tom's Guide)

Messages posted on other accounts varied, but all included the same Bitcoin address, which had received more than 12 bitcoin as of this writing, or about $110,000 in U.S. dollars -- all of it today. (It had also sent out about 6 bitcoin.)

"I have decided to give back to my community," the Bezos tweet said before it, like the others, was taken down. "All Bitcoin send to my address below will be doubled. I am only doing a maximum of $50,000,000."

(Image credit: Twitter screenshot by Tom's Guide)

It's not clear how the scammers got into so many high-profile accounts at once. It's unlikely that each could have been individually compromised, although such accounts are often shared among several staffers on the account holder's payroll.

As the Verge put it, these incidents suggest "that someone has either found a severe security loophole in Twitter's login process or has gained access to a Twitter employee's admin privileges."

(Image credit: Twitter screenshot by Tom's Guide)

Tyler Winklevoss, one-half of the Winklevoss twins whose accidental involvement in the founding of Facebook was made famous by the movie "The Social Network," tweeted out that the Twitter account of his and his brother's Gemini cryptocurrent exchange had been hacked, as had that of several other cryptocurrency services.

WARNING: @Gemini's twitter account, along with a number of other crypto twitter accounts, has been hacked. This has resulted in @Gemini, @Coinbase, @Binance, and @Coindesk, tweeting about a scam partnership with CryptoForHealth. DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! These tweets are SCAMS.July 15, 2020

More worryingly, Winklevoss said "we have 2FA enabled for @Gemini. We are currently investigating root cause. Please stay tuned."

Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, is a meant to ensure that an attacker can't hijack an account even if the attacker gets the password.