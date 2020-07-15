Massive Twitter hack hits Barack Obama, Elon Musk and more as verified accounts frozen

Are you rich and famous? Do greedy young men admire you?

Then you'd better check your Twitter account, because it might not be able to tweet right now, thanks to Twitter disabling the ability of all verified accounts to post anything for the time being.

This security measure is being taken because earlier today (July 15), Twitter accounts belonging to dozens of high-profile individuals and companies were temporarily hijacked to lure gullible followers into Bitcoin scams.

As of this writing, the hijacking accounts apparently included those of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Barack Obama, Warren Buffett, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wiz Khalifa, Apple and Uber.

Whoever pulled off this widespread attack seemed to have completely undermined Twitter's own security.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern time, Twitter temporary disabled the ability of verified accounts -- those with a blue check mark -- from sending out any more tweets.

"You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident," the Twitter Support account said.

Even our own Philip Michaels, whose status as a Very Important Californian entitles him to a Twitter verification check mark, found himself unable to communicate with the outside world.

That might be because the hijacked accounts kept spreading, with West's wife Kim Kardashian West falling victim just after 6 p.m. Eastern.

Interestingly, the Bitcoin address posted on Kardashian's tweet was different from the address on most of the other tweets.

"We are giving back to our community," read the message posted earlier on the Apple account. "We support Bitcoin and we believe you should too! All Bitcoin sent to our address below will be sent back to you doubled!"

The tweet then posted a Bitcoin address, followed by the words, "Only going on for the next 30 minutes."

Messages posted on other accounts varied, but all included the same Bitcoin address, which had received more than 12 bitcoin as of this writing, or about $110,000 in U.S. dollars -- all of it today. (It had also sent out about 6 bitcoin.)

"I have decided to give back to my community," the Bezos tweet said before it, like the others, was taken down. "All Bitcoin send to my address below will be doubled. I am only doing a maximum of $50,000,000."

This isn't the first time Elon Musk's name has been used in a Bitcoin scam. Last month, a security firm found that scammers had been creating custom Bitcoin addresses that incorporated Musk's name.

It's not clear how the scammers got into so many high-profile Twitter accounts at once. It's unlikely that each could have been individually compromised, although such accounts are often shared among several staffers on the account holder's payroll.

As the Verge put it, these incidents suggest "that someone has either found a severe security loophole in Twitter's login process or has gained access to a Twitter employee's admin privileges."

The latter scenario got support from numerous Twitter users who claimed to have seen login credentials to a Twitter administrative interface bouncing around hacker forums earlier today, although Tom's Guide couldn't verify any of those claims.

Twitter itself put out a terse statement that it was "aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter."

"We are investigating and taking steps to fix it," it added. "We will update everyone shortly."

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.July 15, 2020

Tyler Winklevoss, one-half of the Winklevoss twins whose accidental involvement in the founding of Facebook was made famous by the movie "The Social Network," tweeted out that the Twitter account of his and his brother's Gemini cryptocurrent exchange had been hacked, as had that of several other cryptocurrency services.

WARNING: @Gemini's twitter account, along with a number of other crypto twitter accounts, has been hacked. This has resulted in @Gemini, @Coinbase, @Binance, and @Coindesk, tweeting about a scam partnership with CryptoForHealth. DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! These tweets are SCAMS.July 15, 2020

More worryingly, Winklevoss said "we have 2FA enabled for @Gemini. We are currently investigating root cause. Please stay tuned."

Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, is a meant to ensure that an attacker can't hijack an account even if the attacker gets the password.

We would normally urge you to set up 2FA on your Twitter account to prevent your account getting hijacked, but that doesn't seem to make any difference in this case. All you can do is take comfort in the fact that you're (probably) not famous.