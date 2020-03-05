The Last of Us series on HBO: Cast and crew, release date and more

Grab a crossbow and watch for The Infected: a The Last of Us series is coming to HBO. Yes, Joel and Ellie are headed for the land of not-TV in an adaptation of Naughty Dog and Sony's acclaimed 2013 video game.

This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter, which quotes show-runner Craig Mazin as saying, "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil [Druckmann]."

HBO promoted the news of the series with this tweet, featuring a GIF of the crest of The Last of Us' antagonist group the Fireflies:

Look for the light. @clmazin and @Neil_Druckmann to develop the series adaptation of #TheLastOfUs, coming soon to HBO: https://t.co/z9c2h86EYw pic.twitter.com/AkT6fET4ImMarch 5, 2020

The Hollywood Reporter did not specify when we should expect The Last of Us series to reach HBO. Based on the time it takes to cast and produce a series, I'd say to wait until 2022, at least.

The Last of Us series on HBO: Plot

For the uninitiated, The Last of Us takes place in a dystopic version of our own world, ravaged by disease and filled with violent zombie-like creatures known as The Infected. The game stars Joel, a grizzled survivor who's lost his family and is hired to bring 14-year-old Ellie from the quarantine zone to a new location.

Expect The Last of Us series to be chock full of emotion and heart-wrenching moments, as the game was as beloved for its gripping storyline as it was for its gameplay. The Last of Us series will focus on the plot of the original game, and there's a possibility a second series could focus on the events in the upcoming game The Last of Us 2 (slated for May 29, 2020).

The Last of Us series on HBO: Cast

No news on who will play Joel or Ellie, but we wouldn't bet on Ellen Page for the latter. Page accused the folks behind The Last of Us of ripping off her likeness back in 2013.

The Last of Us series on HBO: Crew

Get ready for the grit: HBO's putting the The Last of Us series in good hands. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is reuniting with HBO to adapt the video games for a series.

More good news: Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us' writer and creative director, is signed on to write and executive produce the show.

Other exec producers include Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones, Treme) and Evan Wells (Naughty Dog president).

The Last of Us will be the first television series from PlayStation Productions, which is co-producing with Sony Pictures Television.

The Last of Us series on HBO: Trailer

There's no The Last of Us series trailer, because production has yet to start. We will add clips and set photos when they become available.