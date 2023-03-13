The Last of Us season 3 just got teased — here's what we know

Looks like we're getting a lot more of The Last of Us — and we're not just talking about The Last of Us season 2. HBO didn't officially announce The Last of Us season 3, but we just got the next best thing.

Speaking with GQ UK (opens in new tab) about The Last of Us episode 9, series co-creators Neil Druckmann (also the game's director) and Craig Mazin confirmed that their adaptation of The Last of Us Part II (the second and most-recent The Last of Us game) is — as we thought — too much for one season.

When asked if The Last of Us season 2 will cover the entirety of the sequel game, Mazin shook his head and simply said "No. No way." Druckmann followed that by adding, "It's more than one season."

Mazin didn't get specific about how long the show would continue, only teasing, "You have noted correctly that we will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct."

While we're happy to get more of one of the best HBO Max shows (opens in new tab), we would love for HBO to make it official right now.

The Last of Us season 2 will continue to break the mold

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Druckmann said that some of the things he's most "excited for" in an adaptation of Part II "are the changes we've discussed." This is huge because — at least by my point of view — The Last of Us was best when it changed the script from the original game.

Episode 3, the Bill & Frank episode titled "A Long, Long Time," for example, stands out clearly. As does the altered Henry & Sam storyline in Kansas City, and everything Melanie Lynskey was given to do with Kathleen.

The decision to split The Last of Us Part II across multiple seasons of TV also creates interesting opportunities. There's a major character named Abby whose point of view the audience could take for multiple episodes. Hypothetically, you could end season 2 and begin season 3 with her point of view, and then switch back to it later.

As we've said, The Last of Us Part II creates "a tricky problem for the showrunners to solve." And we can't wait to see how they do it.