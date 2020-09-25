The Boys spinoff: release date, trailer, plot and more

Yep, it's confirmed: The Boys spinoff is real, and it's going to inject itself into our veins — like Compound V itself — in the near future. In fact, it's going to happen surprisingly soon.

Oh, and it's going to be set in college. Or, rather, a superhero college. When you think about how the dark world of The Boys could mesh with the emotional trials and tribulations of college years, it makes sense — even though you never would have thought to ask for it.

Trying to figure out when The Boys spinoff will actually come out may be tricky. Since we're in a time when shooting has halted on many productions thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 feels like the soonest the series could get shooting. and since we're guessing Amazon would love to alternate the releases of each series' season, something tells us The Boys spinoff is more likely for the first half of 2022, since The Boys season 3's earliest release date would be late 2021.

The Vaught Cinematic Universe is expanding. https://t.co/NfLTaRkIlQSeptember 24, 2020

Amazon will likely get this new show up and running faster than you can say A-Train. News of The Boys spinoff comes from a Deadline report, which notes the series is "being fast-tracked in light of the success of the original series’ second season which marked the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series ever." In fact, season 2 increased the audience of the series by 89%, practically doubling its viewership.

The Boys spinoff plot

According to Deadline, the plan for The Boys spinoff is to have "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.” It’s also "part college show, part Hunger Games," which sounds like it could be really camp-y.

The Boys spinoff cast and crew

While we do not know any casting news yet — it may be too early — we do know who's going to be delivering the show. Of course, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, along with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film will be the studios behind it.

The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg will be both exec. producer and showrunner. He's also writing the pilot episode.

Other executive producers include returning names such as Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty.

The Boys spinoff trailer

While Amazon is fast-tracking the series, it's still too soon to expect a trailer. Check back later for that and more.