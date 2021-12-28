The Book of Boba Fett release date and time — here’s when you can watch

Get ready to return to Tatooine when you watch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. The bounty hunter and sidekick Fennec Shand are back for more adventures following their appearance in The Mandalorian.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 1 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 29

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

Showrunner: Robert Rodriguez

Episodes: 7

The Book of Boba Fett was first teased in a post-credits scene during The Mandalorian season 2 finale. It showed Boba and Fennec returning to Tatooine to take over the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt.

The series will follow them as they attempt to make a name for themselves in the galaxy's underworld. Of course, they will run into enemies on all sides, but may also see some friends. According to a Book of Boba Fett leak, two major cameos will delight fans.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch The Book of Boba Fett premiere.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus

You won't need to hire a bounty hunter to find The Book of Boba Fett. The series is exclusively on Disney Plus and premieres Wednesday, December 29 at 3 a.m. ET.

The first season consists of seven episodes, which will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

For more to watch on Disney Plus, you can binge the recently-concluded Hawkeye. And check out the one thing we think Disney Plus should do in 2022.

Disney Plus Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Book of Boba Fett episodes schedule

Here's the schedule for The Book of Boba Fett season 1.