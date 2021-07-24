Team USA vs France men's basketball live stream: Channel, start time and how to watch online

Team USA vs France channel, start time When: Team USA vs France is live at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 25 or on tape-delay at 4 p.m. ET

• U.S. — Watch live on Peacock (men's) or on tape-delay on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch for free on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Out of the frying pan and into the Team USA vs France live stream frier, a trio of NBA superstars are headed to the Olympics. That's Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, who are fresh out of the NBA Finals, and (hopefully) ready to join Coach Pop against France in the first Team USA basketball live stream of the Tokyo Olympics.

And since Team USA has a lot of weight on their shoulders, it's good that they're getting more players to help with expectations. The Men's Olympic basketball team has won the gold every time since 2004, and this year's team is shy some major names including LeBron James, Steph Curry and Anthony Davis.

The big question is if you want to watch this game live (which is most likely possible for those on the East coast) or wait for the rebroadcast. That's because, surprise surprise, time zones mean that games played in Tokyo may not be convenient for those in other countries.

Oh, and you're also going to need Peacock if you want to watch live.

How to watch the Team USA vs France from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA vs France live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs France live streams in the US

Unless you have a cable account and can watch on NBCOlympics.com, you'll need NBC's streaming service Peacock to see the Team USA vs France live stream.

For the tape-delayed streams, you'll want NBC, which is included in the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100+ channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch Team USA vs France live streams in the UK

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but they aren't listing the Team USA vs France live stream, which starts at 1 p.m. BST.

Check out their comprehensive guide to try and see where to watch the game.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs France live streams in Canada

Again, details aren't exactly strong here.

Sportsnet may be your best bet, as its schedule lists basketball among its 12 a.m. ET to 6 a.m. ET coverage. TSN will also have early hours Olympics coverage, but it's not broken down by sport.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.