Team USA vs. Dominican Republic volleyball live stream: Tokyo Olympics channels, start time and more

It's time for the Team USA vs. Dominican Republic volleyball live stream, a skirmish to get to the semi-finals, and the big questions at hand all rotate around injuries. The winner will advance to Friday's early AM match, but if it's the American side, how healthy will they be in this Tokyo Olympics game?

Team USA vs Dominican Republic start time and channels Time: Team USA vs Dominican Republic is scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. ET (Aug. 3) / 9 p.m. PT (Aug. 2).

• U.S. — Watch live on NBCOlympics.com, and later on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

Yes, we could be bullish on the American team — injured all-star Jordan Thompson is expected to be available for this quarter-final game — as they were the top ranked team going in. But setter Jordyn Poulter rolled her ankle in the game against Italy, during the third set.

If Thompson is back and at full form for this game, the team definitely has a chance. That said, four of the DR team scored in double-digits in their win to oust Japan from the tournament. Prisilla Rivera Brens (17 points) led the team, and looks to be a threat in the quarter-final.

One of the biggest names for Team USA will likely be Annie Drews. She led Team USA with 19 kills and three blocks, as she started in Thompson's place. Also of note was Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (13 kills, two blocks and two aces).

The Team USA Women's Volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the world, but the team has yet to win gold in volleyball at the Olympics. So, hopes are higher than the net.

Of the services you will want for these games, Peacock will help you see highlights at night, while Sling TV and Fubo TV can help you catch games on tape-delay. Your login from the latter will help you watch the games live.

How to watch Team USA vs. Dominican Republic from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch Team USA vs. Dominican Republic with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Team USA vs. Dominican Republic live in the US

This one's going to be easy to watch live, at least for those out west. The Team USA vs Dominican Republic live stream airs at 12 a.m. ET tonight (which is technically tomorrow, August 3).

Next, find your streaming/cable login, because NBCOlympics.com — the only place to watch this match live — requires one. NBC will join the game already in progress, no rebroadcast time is announced yet.

Of course, the nightly coverage on Peacock will likely include updates as well.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch Team USA vs. Dominican Republic live in the UK

To watch every event live, you'll want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering coverage of every event at Tokyo 2020; all of the Olympics volleyball games (including Team USA vs. Dominican Republic) will likely be on the service.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that.

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but things have changed.

The BBC won't have the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., with the IOC having sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs. Dominican Republic live in Canada

It looks like the Team USA vs. Dominican Republic game is mostly likely on Sportsnet's SN or SN1 channels. That's because their midnight block of programming is described as "Scheduled events include - Baseball & Volleyball"

It could also be on TSN — either TSN1 or TSN4 , that is — as there's olympic coverage during those hours as well.

CBC is also sharing coverage of the Olympics, so you may need to channel surf if you can't find it. TLN is also showing off some of the Olympic Games, though judging by the schedule they will be on tape-delay.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs. Dominican Republic live in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Team USA vs. Dominican Republic live stream for free on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. It should start at 2 p.m. AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.