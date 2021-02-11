Taylor Swift releasing new song Love Story (Taylor’s Version) — how to stream it

Taylor Swift new song release date "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" will stream late tonight, releasing on midnight, Friday, February 12, on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music

A fearless bid to reclaim an icon's catalogue starts with Taylor Swift's new song "Love Story (Taylor's Version)." Yes, Swift's declaration to remake her first five albums is finally actually happening. And the full re-recording of her first album, now dubbed Fearless (Taylor's Version) is coming on April 9.

For those unaware, Swift engaged in a quite public war for her first six albums, which are currently owned by industry mogul Scooter Braun's company Ithaca Holdings (which acquired them from her former record label, Big Machine, when it was sold).

Swift revealed a history of "incessant, manipulative bullying" from Braun and his comrades, including Kanye West and Justin Bieber (seen in a photo shared in her Tumblr post documenting the struggle).

That means any time someone uses music from those first five albums, Braun (and not Swift) profits.

For those counting along at home, Swift can't re-record Reputation until 5 years after its 2017 release due to contractual reasons.

In the Instagram post announcing the re-recorded version of Fearless, Swift included a note with a little Easter egg. All of the capital letters, when compiled together, spell "APRIL NINTH."

Swift's Instagram caption notes that Fearless (Taylor's Version) will include a total of 26 songs, "including 6 never before released songs from the vault."

This is just the latest piece of proof that Swift has had the most productive pandemic of anyone, following her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore.

How to listen to Taylor Swift's Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

The single is scheduled to drop at midnight ET Friday, February 12, on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

