Target PS5 restock tipped for this week — how to get yours

The next Target PS5 restock could be as soon as tomorrow or Thursday. This update on the big red retailer’s next PS5 restock comes by way of Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time console stock tracker. However, Randall says the the restock could be delayed until next week.

Randall has called multiple Target restocks ahead of time, with his sources at the retailer proving to be extremely credible. While nothing is guaranteed in the PS5 restock game, based on historic evidence, Randall’s information is likely to be at least partially correct.

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps it's a true next-gen experience. Target is being tipped for a PS5 restock in the coming days. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target has not restocked the PS5 Digital Edition for nearly two weeks, but that could change soon. View Deal

In a recent tweet, Randall explained that Target stores nationwide have received inventory in the past few days. In fact, multiple stores reportedly have enough PS5 stock that a drop could take place as early as tomorrow (Wednesday, June 30). Though it should be noted that this restock would be expected to be “tiny” as most stores currently only have a couple of consoles each.

TARGET #PS5 UPDATE (Read FULL Thread for times!)Stores nationwide have received inventory & there may be a TINY restock Wednesday 6/30 or Thursday (7/1) morning online only with same day pickup. The picture is the internal inventory only accessible by employees. Some stores 1/3 pic.twitter.com/83jFvTNpuLJune 28, 2021 See more

For this reason, Randall suggests that the next Target PS5 restock could be pushed into next week in order to allow the retailer to build a large stockpile of consoles before taking fresh orders. Nevertheless, it looks like it may well be worth being on high alert for a Target restock this week.

As mentioned above, Jake Randall has proved to be a reliable source of PS5 restock information. But unless word comes directly from a retailer, nothing should be taken as fact. Target restocking in the coming days seems likely as it's been nearly two weeks since its last PS5 drop, but unless word comes from Target itself nothing is confirmed.

If you’re still trying to secure a PS5 make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the often seemingly impossible task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers which have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check