Target PS5 restock expected this week —here’s what we know

There was a time when we’d have to wait weeks, maybe even a month, between PS5 restocks. No more, as retailers are finally starting to replenish stock of the console at a regular pace.

Last week Target dropped a PS5 restock on us, much to the delight of gamers still eager to get their hands on Sony’s next-gen machine. And it looks like the retailer will be offering customers another chance to secure a console this week as well.

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps it's a true next-gen experience. Target is rumored to have a restock of the console at some point this week. View Deal

PS5 Digital edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target is expected to have a restock this week though the exact date and time remains unconfirmed. View Deal

The news comes from YouTuber Jake Randall, who has become quite a prominent figure in the PS5 stock tracking game, who claims that Target will be dropping PS5 stock for the second week in the row and that it should be a “big” restock.

GREAT NEWS! Looks like Target is dropping 2 weeks in a row! That’s right, we are getting a big old drop this week! I will give plenty of notice and I hope new & old followers can understand why I’m so careful releasing dates nowadays! Follow me with notifications on (cont. PT 2)March 29, 2021 See more

Unfortunately, Randall has not given any specific date or time beyond “this week.” However considering retailers have previously shifted scheduled restocks at the last minutes, this isn’t a great surprise. The last thing we need is another Amazon restock situation, a drop we’re still waiting for.

Looking at previous Target PS5 restocks we can predict that this latest drop will likely take place on Thursday, April 1 — we promise, that’s not an April Fools — and the retailer’s restock time typically falls between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET. Best set those alarm clocks.

Of course, as we always recommend, take these rumors with a healthy dose of skepticism. Nothing is officially confirmed and while Target may currently be planning a PS5 restock for this week there is always the chance this could change.

In the meantime, we’re tracking PS5 restocks not just at Target, but every major retailer. Make sure to bookmark our where to buy a PS5 guide for the latest stock information as we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers which have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.